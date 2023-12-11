Propulsion System Design and Integration Engineer
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a Propulsion System Design and Integration Engineer to join our Propulsion System team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience from propulsion and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
The Propulsion System Design and Integration Engineer will help in the design and integration of our hybrid propulsion system. This will be a broad role covering design, development, integration, and testing.
The Propulsion System Integration Engineer is responsible for the system level performance of the propulsion system, and its interface and interaction with the airframe and other aircraft systems. To accomplish this role, you will work closely with the structures, system installation, electrical systems, energy storage and avionics systems teams.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- The mechanical design for propulsion system integration including air ducts, seals, engine attachments, fluid systems routing, mountings, equipment installation, among others.
- Adhere to the systems development programs through the entire design, development, and certification lifecycle.
- Ensure compliance with the recommended practices and standards such as DO-160G, ARP4754 and ARP4761, between others.
- Coordinate activities with subcontractors.
- Responsible for supplier management from the technical point of view.
You will report to the Head of Propulsion Systems and your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- Minimum 5 years' experience in mechanical systems design and installation.
- Proficient in 3D modeling with CAD software such as Catia v5 or NX with deep understanding of geometric dimensioning and tolerance (GD&T).
- Proficiency within rotating machinery design and understanding of gears, bearings and gearbox lubrication (tribology).
- Experience with gearbox clutches or propeller gearboxes
- Experience with aircraft propulsion system certification (EASA/FAA Part 25, CS-E, Part 33 and E-19).
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
Education
- Graduate degree in aerospace, aeronautical, mechanical, automotive or equivalent.
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
8319933