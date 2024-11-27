Proposition Management Domain Manager
2024-11-27
Verisure, operating under two brand names (Securitas Direct & Verisure) is seeking a talented, innovative & passionate Product Manager to join our Proposition Management team within the Group Technology Department.
The Proposition Management team is responsible for:
* Having a strong product & services innovation pipeline, available to our markets (17 countries in Europe & Latam).
* Defining the new products and services for the company, considering countries' needs and industry trends, identifying relevant opportunities in the market
* Understanding how these new products and services will evolve the positioning of our company, the offering (sales proposition), the sales process and the resulting economics
* Assessing the viability of the new proposals together with the different stakeholders (R&D, IT, Legal, Procurement, Marketing, Supply Chain, ...)
* Leading the projects to create and integrate these new products and services in our alarm (together with R&D & IT project managers).
The Proposition Management team is divided into 5 different domains: Core Alarm, Visual Security, Protected Access, Digital and Innovation
The position of Core Alarm Domain Manager we're looking for will be leading the Core Alarm Domain and its team, working closely to the Group Proposition Management Director and the rest of the Proposition Management Team in understanding the different Security Products domains, the performance of our products, and the design of the new products & services in our pipeline.
Location:
The role will be based in Madrid (Spain), Geneva (Switzerland) or Malmo (Sweden). As we are a global company and the team is spread across Europe, travel may be required (1-2x per month)
Responsibilities:
* Work closely with our markets across Europe and Latin America:
+ Support them in building compelling propositions when including our products and services in their sales propositions
+ Capture and translate their needs into future product and service requirements
* Identify opportunities for new products & services for the Core Alarm Domain, considering countries' input and understanding their business purpose and fit with our company & strategy, having a 3-5 years roadmap for the domain
* Take this input to Provide the requirements for the new products & services, acting as Product Owner (for some directly, for others overseeing the work of the domain's team)
* Take ownership of all the products & services within the Core Alarm Domain, including their commercial, technical and engagement performance in our 17 markets
* Understanding in depth the business value of the domain, regularly following up on commercial, operational and performance KPIs for the domain, engaging business units in the discussion
* Partner closely with R&D, IT and Design during exploration, definition, and execution of your projects
* Work closely with our technology partners and 3rd party suppliers to ship products and service with the right cost, performance, and quality
* Managing and coaching people, providing them opportunities for learning and growth
* Finding world-class talent for the domain and for the company
Required Qualifications:
* More than 8 years of experience, ideally in Product Marketing / as a Product Owner / Marketing / Consulting
* Previous track record of successfully building and managing a product or service.
* Education: University degree (engineering (electrical / mechanical /aeronautical engineering or marketing/business degree are preferred))
* English: fluent, both written and verbal.
Skills considered as a plus:
* Experience working in an international environment
* Entrepreneurial and passionate, with a strong hands-on approach and solid business sense (including basic financial knowledge)
* Know how to get things done. Comfort driving projects from start-to-finish, with a predictable cadence and involving multiple partners from diverse subject areas
* Team player with strong interpersonal skills, and sensitivity to the needs of a geographically distributed team.
* Good understanding and passion about technology.
* Experience in Marketing & Sales
* Experience in market research and/or analysis of data
* Previous experience with UX/UI
