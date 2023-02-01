Property manager / Housekeeper
Nichetto Studio is looking for a Housekeeper/House manager for our Studio Villa in Hägersten.
The ideal candidate will have prior experience as a Housekeeper or equivalent experience in the cleaning or hospitality/service industries.
Who are you?
You are confident, professional, self-motivated, and able to work on your own initiative with limited supervision. You are a highly organised self-starter with excellent time management skills and attention to detail.
The main duties of the roll include:
• Shopping/restocking household pantry
• Meal preparation (daily lunches for staff)
• Household cleaning
• Office organisation and upkeep
• Running general errands (picking up mail/deliveries, managing recycling etc)
• Lawn and garden maintenance
• Simple repairs/maintenance tasks
• Ordering
Proficiency in English is required. Italian and/or Swedish is a plus.
Desirable if you have a car/drivers license
Part-time 20/25 hours per week (Mon-Fri) From 8:00 to 13:30
Send application at erika@nichettostudio.com
attaching CV and Cover Letter.
Please, put in the object of the mail "Housekeeping application"
About Nichetto Studio
About Nichetto Studio

In 2006 Luca Nichetto founded a multidisciplinary design studio in Venice, Italy, which specialised in industrial design, product design and design consultancy. From the very beginning, this studio collaborated with a number of different brands and organisations, quickly expanding its influence far beyond Venice and Italy's borders. Five years later, in 2011, Nichetto opened a second studio in Stockholm, Sweden. This practice was founded in response to an ever-growing number of requests for collaboration from international companies, with the studio's work also broadening out from its initial focus on designed objects. Nichetto Studio has since expanded into areas such as interior design and architecture. Today, Nichetto Studio works with a variety of brands and clients from all around the world, and its expertise is sought out across all design disciplines. A deep passion for, and knowledge of, industrial and craft manufacturing processes runs through every aspect of the studio's work. Nichetto Studio's projects abound in carefully selected cultural references and a keen attention to detail. The practice's unique position within both Scandinavian and Italian design culture has given Nichetto Studio worldwide recognition. Appreciation of its work extends far beyond the confines of the design industry.
