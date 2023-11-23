Property/Facility Manager - Work Place Experience
2023-11-23
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The Workplace Experience organization has the ambition to create the best possible Workplace, by creating and facilitating locations, experiences and togetherness that bolster productivity at all worldwide sites we operate in.
About the position
Right now, we are looking for a Property/Facility Manager to manage part of the facility portfolio in Sweden. Your role will be to secure operations & services in our premises and for our stakeholders. Your mission is to secure an excellent workplace experience for our people and to be the main link to our property service supplier, including both hard & soft facility services.
This role reports to the Head of Property Management at Volvo Cars.
What you'll do
In this role you will be responsible for a cluster of buildings and to deliver a fit for purpose property management services. The role is both operational and strategic.
The daily business includes everything from stakeholder meetings, follow up on fault reports to rebuild, maintenance and investments projects.
The role requires that you have a knowledge of property installations and building infrastructure.
You will also be responsible for budget; cost follow ups and KPIs to secure efficient deliveries.
To be successful in this role it is important to build and maintain a strong relationship through close cooperation with stakeholders, suppliers and landlords.
You and your skills
We are looking for someone who has Facility -/ Property-/ Service Management diploma or similar as well as proven work experience as property/facility manager.
Its important that you are familiar with Swedish laws and regulations around property/facility management as well as lease agreements and contracts.
Experience from leading project is meritorious.
On a personal side, you are a strong communicator who can build good relationships and cooperate cross-functionally. You take initiative and have high morals and integrity.
Finally, you act as a role model and show courage, judgment, and persuasiveness at work. As we are a global organization, you also need to have excellent communication and presentation skills in English (both verbal & written). Swedish skills are considered meritorious.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Head of Facility Management, Ulla-Stina Andersson at ullastina.andersson@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Pedram Yousefi, at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
Kindly register your application as soon as possible but not later than 2023-12-06.
