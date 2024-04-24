Property Coordinator Scania- Emtme
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-04-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Property driven product development starts and ends with our customers. This means that we must understand together with property managers the gaps in our portfolio and future needs of our customers and define targets for our Product Properties. It is crucial that we align the methods and way of working to boost the property work being the central point of contact between the property managers and the rest of the organization.
The property work coordinator role is a full-time assignment that will lead the process discussion and identify gaps and improvements on the way of working with property at Scania and at TRATON. Coordinate the property gap analysis and property forum. It is also part of the responsibility to start working with customer value vehicle and life cycle profit analysis to support the organization to understand how the properties are perceived and measured by customers.
Role and responsibilities
Product Properties are a crucial pillar in Scania's strategy of driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. As a property coordinator, you will be driving the way of working with properties and be responsible for the customer value vehicle and life cycle profitability. You will be strategically and overall responsible for aligning and steering the property managers to work closely making sure we have the right information in the right place at the right time.
Within this work, you will be responsible for driving the discussions, planning, and executing improvements and taking the lead on the property gap analysis work performed on a yearly basis as well as the property forum.
You will also support R&D to ensure that the property gaps are correctly addressed within TRATON. You will represent Scania and interact with the other brands within the TRATON group.
You will work also close to the Sales & Marketing and R&D departments at Scania through benchmarking, customer clinics, property reviews, and suchlike. The role entitles leading and coordinating the way of working with the property managers.
Your profile
As a person you should be communicative and feel comfortable with working both on your own and in a team, to guide and lead cross-functional collaboration, and improve the process, methods, and way of working together with the product property managers.
Important competencies in addition are technical expertise within product development and project management within the vehicle industry. e.g. complete vehicle knowledge, customer operation etc.
For this role, it is a plus to have a good understanding of the Scania / TRATON development process, product planning, and marketing departments.
What we offer
A unique opportunity to take on the key role in driving and developing the way of working at Scania and for product properties and collaborate within TRATON with the other brands, aligning the process.
This entitles understanding the current portfolio status and future needs in terms of trends and technologies that meet business demands and at the same time maximize the Customer Value Vehicle (CVV) over time and also provide information on Life Cycle Profitability (LCP) to different projects.
You will work in a group of committed colleagues with extensive experience within the properties and with a great working atmosphere.
You will get freedom with responsibility within your role. As an employee at Scania, in addition to career and development opportunities, we also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, internal and external courses, supplier visits, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car.
We also offer hybrid work opportunities where it is possible to work from home or other places when work allows, such as our co-working space Scania Sergel in central Stockholm. For Scania employees, we have a direct bus between Stockholm Central and Södertälje via Liljeholmen for fast and convenient commuting when you work at the office in Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV, cover letter, and diplomas.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position. Selections and interviews may be conducted during the application period.
For more information
Contact Senior Manager at EMTM Christian Gramm, christian.gramm@scania.com
or Cesar Stahlschmidt, cesar.stahlschmidt@scania.com
Manager at EMTME - Property Management. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8635673