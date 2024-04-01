Projektledare, eftermarknad
2024-04-01
Take your next career step with our global team at ABB. We are driving the transformation of both society and industry for a more productive and sustainable future.
At ABB, we are committed to advancing all aspects of diversity and inclusion: gender, LGBTQ+, disability, ethnicity and age. Together, we are on a journey where we all, as individuals and as a collective, welcome and value individual differences.
As an aftermarket project manager, you will have a broad role taking care of customer needs after delivery. There are two focus areas for the role as our customers may need support during the warranty period and/or need spare parts during the lifetime of our engines.
In this role, you will report to the Project Manager and you will maintain and improve customer satisfaction by ensuring that all goals are met and offering service at every stage of the customer's request.
Your responsibilities
Coordinate our engineering and production teams in investigating warranty cases and supporting customers
Conduct root cause analysis to understand the problem and identify upcoming activities
Establish a strong and long-lasting relationship with existing customers in the assigned area and be the one to communicate between ABB and customers to resolve critical situations
Ensure that the work adheres to best practices for implementation and ABB policies. Effectively monitor and control project progress
Lead the entire process of selling spare parts from the first contact with the customer, understand their needs, create offer, coordinate the purchasing and production team and ensure that we deliver quickly
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
At least 3-5 years of experience in technical project management or project management for industrial projects or 3-5 years of experience in electrical or mechanical engineering
Experience in managing project or guarantee projects, costs, schedules and suppliers
Relevant Microsoft tools for project management and root cause analysis
Fluent in Swedish and English
Strong administrative skills
Knowledge of electric motors and/or drive systems is an advantage
You are communicative, solution-oriented, cooperative and open-minded
More about us
ABB has a complete and flexible portfolio of traction motors that allows us to build the perfect solution for every customer - regardless of train type, power range or geographical location. ABB also supplies complete mobile electric power motors for electrified buses, mining and other types of heavy-duty vehicles. Each motor is tailored to the customer's needs and operating conditions, allowing for superior efficiency, low energy consumption and high reliability.
Recruiting Manager Carolina Nilsson, +46 724 64 41 99, will answer your questions about the position.
Please note that the hiring process at ABB Sweden includes a reference check, a drug test and, in some recruitments, an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible and appreciate if the application is in PDF format. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline 2024-04-28.
To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com.
Work model: #LI-hybrid
