Projektingenjörer vattenrening
2025-04-17
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
Who We Are
Whitewater is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable water treatment engineering systems operating in Ireland, UK and across Europe in the Data Centre, Pharma, Power and Industrial sectors. We specialize in designing, installing, commissioning, and maintaining water treatment solutions to meet our clients' specific needs. Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective engineering solutions that prioritize safety, reliability, and environmental sustainability.
Whitewater is headquartered in Bray, Co. Wicklow and operates from European bases in Spain, Sweden, Italy and UK, with plans for further offices to open in Germany, Denmark and Finland. The Group is experiencing significant growth due to its focus on off-site construction methods (OSM) of delivering turnkey projects, meaning on-site construction time is kept to a minimum.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
• Support the planning and execution of engineering projects, ensuring timely and cost effective delivery.
• Assist in developing and maintaining detailed project timelines, programmes, and action plans.
• Collaborate with internal teams, subcontractors, and external stakeholders to ensure technical accuracy and resource alignment.
• Provide engineering support throughout all project phases, from design and procurement to installation and commissioning.
• Interpret technical drawings, specifications, and contract requirements to ensure alignment with project goals.
• Coordinate procurement of materials and equipment, ensuring compliance with project specifications and delivery schedules.
• Monitor site activities to ensure compliance with engineering standards, health and safety regulations, and quality control procedures.
• Participate in regular site inspections, audits, and safety meetings to ensure a safe working environment.
• Assist in the preparation and management of project budgets and cost control activities.
• Support the commissioning and handover process, ensuring all systems are tested and documentation is complete.
• Communicate effectively with clients and project stakeholders, providing updates and addressing technical queries.
Required Qualifications and Experience
• Degree in Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, or related discipline).
• Proven experience in project engineering, ideally in construction, infrastructure, or industrial sectors.
• Sound understanding of project lifecycle phases, from design to delivery.
• Familiarity with engineering drawings, specifications, and standards.
• Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to resolve technical and operational issues on-site.
• Good understanding of health and safety practices, quality assurance, and risk management.
• Proficiency in project management and engineering software (e.g., AutoCAD, MS Project, Primavera).
• Strong organisational and communication skills, with the ability to coordinate multidisciplinary teams.
• Ability to multitask and adapt to evolving project demands.
Benefits
• Competitive salary commensurate with experience.
• Clear career development path within a growing and dynamic company.
• Exposure to a variety of complex and high-impact engineering projects
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-17
