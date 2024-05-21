Project Security Administrator
2024-05-21
The purpose of the HVDC Cybersecurity function team is to ensure and improve a high level of cybersecurity across HVDC, in our projects and service agreements. The team is focusing on continually improving HVDCs cybersecurity posture and offerings and advancing the implementation of the cybersecurity strategy. Moreover, the team is responsible for cybersecurity governance and risk management activities for our deliveries and ensures needed requirements are placed on product development, internal systems, and suppliers.
Your responsibilities
The Project Security Administrator will ensure that the line organizations efficiently and effectively can manage all required project/country specific background controls and security vetting that needs to be done prior to project work and/or site activities.
The Project Security Administrator will cooperate internally with the other HVDC functions such as HR, IS/IT, HSE and Security functions, ensuring that needed departments have all information needed, when needed.
The Project Security Administrator will also collaborate with the HVDC Trainings departments to ensure that all mandatory trainings have been completed prior to project involvement.
Live our Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises and develop people.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor exam within some Cybersecurity/Information security program or have relevant work experience post studies.
HR background with experience from working environment and labor law is a possible background for this position, a few years in a similar role.
As a person you are collaborative with good communication skills, as collaboration is the keyword for this role.
Fluency in english is required and swedish is meritorious.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply!
A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
You are welcome to apply by 21st of June. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Hiring Manager Björn Lofgren, bjorn.x.lofgren@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Soder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
