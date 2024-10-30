Project Quality Manager within Surface Sensors
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As a Project Quality Manager, you will work in our projects, supporting Project Managers with quality related work. This include creating quality management plans for a specific customer project, defining and following the progress of quality objectives, ensuring adherence to internal processes and work routines, participating in milestone reviews and acting as the customer representative in all relevant matters throughout the project execution. It will be required to handle a wide range of tasks within the framework of quality management in your project assignments. This roll is important in order to maintain the right level of quality in the execution of our projects.
Occasionally you may also perform internal audits, either on your own or as part of an audit team. Location for this position will be in Gothenburg. Our projects are multisite so domestical business trips may occur.
Your profile
In order to have appropriate skills for this position we believe you have a Bachelor or Master Degree in engineering or other relevant experience where you have acquired a level of knowledge and understanding for quality (technical, production and/or knowledge of processes). It is of course a merit with a background and experience from previous assignments within quality and/or operational excellence.
We believe you have a strong sense of drive and courage in order to speak your mind and to achieve the right level of quality in your projects. You also need to have strong communication skills in order to create understanding and a common picture regarding quality and processes.
As a Project Quality Manager, we also think you should have an interest in process development and improvement work and be interested in driving such tasks. If you have experience from aircraft industry it would be an advantage.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
