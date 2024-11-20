Project Quality Manager Metallurgy
We are seeking for an experienced and driven Project Quality Manager within metallurgy to build a team in northern Sweden. In this role, you will have the opportunity to lead and develop quality work within AFRY's major projects in the mining and metallurgy industries. You will have both an operational and strategic role, working closely with clients and internal departments, while building and shaping your team in the region. You will play a key role in ensuring that quality processes are implemented and continuously improved, while also supporting and developing junior colleagues.
AFRY is a leading European company in engineering, design, and advisory services, with over 19,000 specialists in infrastructure, industry, energy, and digitalization. Their inclusive culture fosters courageous leaders who support individual growth. Here, you'll have the opportunity to grow while contributing to meaningful, long-term sustainable solutions for future generations.
This is a direct recruitment. This means that we, Cleverex Bemanning, are a recruitment partner to AFRY, and you will be employed directly by them.
Du erbjuds
• A leadership role where you will have the opportunity to build and shape the quality work in a growing region.
• The chance to be part of an innovative company with a strong focus on sustainability and long-term investments within metallurgy and mining industries.
• The opportunity to lead and recruit your own team and develop strong relationships with clients and contractors in the region.
• A dynamic position where you will combine both operational and strategic work while contributing to new EPC projects.Dina arbetsuppgifter
You will have the opportunity to build and lead a quality-focused team in northern Sweden and establish a local office with a strong network in the industry. In this role, you will lead and oversee quality work within metallurgy projects, both on-site and across various processes. Additionally, you will perform and support quality analyses, root cause analyses, and collect and analyze data to improve processes. As the Project Quality Manager, you will work closely with the engineering manager, HSE team, and project managers to ensure project goals are met. Furthermore, you will:
• Support contractors and ensure that quality standards and safety regulations are followed throughout the project chain.
• Coordinate and conduct quality-related meetings, workshops, audits, and inspections with clients and suppliers.
• Recruit and develop team members, and act as a mentor for junior colleagues.Profil
• You hold a Master's degree in Metallurgy, Mining, or a similar technical field. Experience from Bergs at KTH is an advantage.
• At least 5 years of experience in quality work, preferably within the metal or mining industries.
• You have leadership experience, both operational and strategic, and enjoy developing and supporting your team.
• You have experience working with quality standards such as ISO 9001 and have a good understanding of EPC contracts and related risks.
• You are fluent in English, and Swedish is an advantage.
• A driver's license is required, and you are willing to travel in northern Sweden, from Luleå to Sundsvall.
As a person, you are analytical, communicative, and capable of handling technical discussions and processes at a high level. You thrive in a leadership role and are eager to develop your team.Övrig information
Does this sound like your next challenge? We look forward to receiving your application!Om företaget
At Cleverex Bemanning, we work to recruit and place the right employees with the right customers. Our main focus is on our clients, consultants, and candidates, and our goal is for you as a candidate to feel like you've found the perfect fit! Ersättning
