Project Quality Engineer
2022-12-06
The team is growing, again! Now you have the chance to work as a Project Quality Engineer in a workplace with friendly and high-skilled people and a culture that values work-life-balance and encourage you to put all your great ideas into reality. Come and join us!
Your future team
You will be a part of the Project Quality team at Axis HQ in Lund. The team consists of 20 persons, a very diverse and inclusive team with various cultural backgrounds and ages.
Your role as a Project Quality Engineer
As a Project Quality Engineer, you will work in various product development projects, from concept to qualified volume production. You will work closely with your project team members within R&D and Industrialization, as well as with our suppliers and contract manufacturing partners.
Your major responsibilities include:
* Drive preventive actions within the projects, to achieve efficient production processes at both component suppliers and contract manufacturers.
* Drive improvement activities together with the projects, to achieve high quality products, low return rates, and high customer satisfaction.
* Approval of production parts.
* Be part of continuously revising the quality team's methods and way of working.
This position requires about 30 days of annual international travel.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you are analytical, structured, curious, eager to learn and to share your knowledge. You like to work in cross-functional teams, building relations, communicate and take responsibilities. Also, you have a general technical interest and like problem solving.
We like you to have:
* A university degree in Engineering, mechanical, manufacturing, or similar technical education.
* A few years' work experience, preferably in quality or a related field.
* Experience in quality methods and tools as PPAP, Control Plan, 8D, RCA, FMEA, Six Sigma.
* Genuine interest in working with quality, risk mitigation and improvements.
* Fluent in English, speaking and writing.
In addition to the above, it will be nice if you have:
* Knowledge about manufacturing processes as plastic injection moulding, sheet metal, die casting, powder coating, PCBA, final assembly.
* Knowledge about management systems, ISO9001, ISO14001.
* Fluent in Swedish, speaking and writing.
What Axis have to offer
Axis is a company that always puts our employees first. We are surrounded by great colleagues, and our culture is characterized by openness, curiosity, trust, and honesty. As being a fast-growing world-leading company, we also provide our employees with great opportunities to continuously develop on both personal and professional level.
Ready to Act?
Enough said, now it 's time for you to act. We will process applications as they come in, hence don't snooze until the application deadline!
