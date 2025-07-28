Project Procurement Officer
Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2025-07-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Project Procurement Officer for a company in Lund. Start is in September, 12 months contract to begin with.
The Project Procurement Officer supports the establishment and follow-up of a common procurement/contracting plan for NSS projects and aids technical teams on technical procurement and contracting, in close collaboration with the NSS Vendor Management Specialist.
The work will include:
Support the establishment, execution and follow up of a common contracting and procurement plan for NSS procurements.
Coordinate central functions to ensure that required information is provided to place a technical procurement.
Verify documented required readiness and involvement of stakeholders and functions before starting a procurement procedure.
Support NSS system owners in contracting, follow up on contract execution and delivery.
Liaise closely with the NSS Vendor Management Specialist.
Conduct tender procedures for NSS rojects based on the procurement rules.
Other typical procurement functions in support of SPL Division
Conducting, advising and directing the necessary planning, tendering processes, negotiation, administration and when necessary, termination of contractual and procurement actions.
Reviewing and revising of technical documentation for tenders and other agreements for completeness and plausibility and developing procurement strategies on case-by-case basis.
Collaborating with technical, finance, QA divisions and groups to ensure consistency of the procurement processes.
Managing procurement processes, including preparation of tender documentation, bid openings, evaluations and award recommendations.
Negotiating terms and conditions for preparation of purchasing agreements.
Preparing standard purchase orders and contractual agreements.
Contracts management with technical owners and other divisions, as required.
Maintaining of procurement files and ensuring that files are up to date.
Strengthening the procurement function within the company and representing the procurement function outside in conferences, workshops, seminars etc.
Required skills:
5-10 years of experience in a procurement function within large-scale projects.
At least 5 years of experience of complex and advanced procurements, preferably on an international or European level technical and non-technical.
At least 5 years of experience from public procurement including working knowledge of public procurement principles and relevant EU procurement directives.
At least 5 years of experience from drafting and negotiating procurement contracts (for goods, services and consultants) and advising on matters related to contract management.
University degree or equivalent within Public Administration, Business Administration, Law, Finance and/or Engineering.
Experience in international, European and/or Swedish customs, VAT and tax legislation is an advantage.
Experience in working with the Antirio e-tendering system Kommers and ERP modules from Unit 4 Business World and HxGN EAM (formerly Infor EAM) is advantageous.
Experience of working in an international environment is essential. Excellent oral and written English skills are a prerequisite and knowledge of other European languages would be an advantage.
We truly believe that you are a true team player with well-developed communication skills, liking to interact and network with others. You have the ability to plan and organize your work, as well as delivering results and meeting customer expectations.
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in September, 12 months contract to begin with. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Emma Hörnsten emma@incluso.se +46 72 453 55 14 Jobbnummer
9438231