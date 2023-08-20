Project Portfolio Manager
2023-08-20
We are now looking for a Project Portfolio Manager for our client. You will be working within the area of Process & IT.
Job description:
• Manage, drive and control portfolio of various projects
• Responsible for the overall coordination, status reporting and stability of project oriented work within a portfolio.
• Support project leaders in implementing the projects within the portfolio
• Communicate expectations and directions with regards to budget, project portfolio plans, KPI follow ups and ongoing status
• Contribute to the establishment of a common set of Delivery Management Office practices, tools and templates for portfolio, program and project level management.
• Ensure that the projects are executed according to set methods & standards
• Present the Financial result within the portfolio as well as within the own line budget
• In some occasions act as a project manager/ manage certain projects
• Support the agile process (SAFe) and WoW.
Experience & Skills Required:
• Excellent communicational skills and great at building relationships at all levels
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Strong knowledge in project management and leadership
• Business oriented
• Used to an agile way of working -SAFe
• Experience from project management from the automotive industry or Telecom
• Background of working in a global environment with various cultures and languages
• You are organized, driven and always looking for solutions.
• Open minded, humble and a real people's person
• Experience of working with various IT tools
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-19
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se
