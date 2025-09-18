Project Planner/Engineer
2025-09-18
At Aquatech, we tackle the challenges of water scarcity and complexity by leveraging technology, expertise, and financing to deliver comprehensive solutions that reduce carbon and recycled water footprint. As a leading global provider of water and process technology solutions, we help the world's most recognized companies achieve their sustainability and operational goals by implementing innovative approaches for water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge, and critical minerals recovery. Our work catalyzes the transition toward a more sustainable future and showcases our commitment to addressing water's role in climate adaptation. Learn more at www.aquatech.com
Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time Project Engineer/Planner to work on our site in Boden, Sweden.
The ideal candidate will be organized, have excellent math skills, applied creativity, mechanical skills, problem-solving skills, team-oriented, customer service driven, and have attention to detail. This candidate will also have experience in a project-related industry.
Job Description
Review of Project specifications
Preparation of Project Documents
Maintain the Project Master document list.
Lead project design coordination with internal engineering departments, external engineering agencies, and Site Contractors.
Coordinate engineering document submissions to customers & vendors.
Facilitate timely engineering reviews of vendor quotes.
Review vendor quotes and purchase requisitions for compliance with project specifications.
Responsible for accurately reporting engineering progress in the project schedule.
Coordinate the collection of necessary inputs to the 3D model and the resolution of issue tags.
Provide status, control, and progress reporting support services on projects.
Prepare project schedules per project requirements.
Verify the project progress & prepare the monthly progress report.
Vendor follow-up & expediting
Periodic vendor visits to monitor the progress.
Attend Customer meetings as required.
Support correspondence with customers via the Project manager.
Internal communication with all departments & AIC Assembly shop.
Track material status in SAP & update project status
Preparation of packing slips & related shipment documentation
Site visits during the construction phase
Coordinate engineering responses to RFI from subcontractors
Expedite critical engineering solutions during the construction phase.
Ensure design changes are properly communicated to the project team and incorporated into the 3D model.
Oversee as-built documentation for the project.
Work autonomously without constant guidance
10% International and Domestic travel will be required.
Skill Requirements:
Able to apply principles of logical or scientific thinking to a wide range of intellectual and practical problems.
Time management and organizational skills.
Ability to read, analyze, and interpret complex documents.
Ability to read and interpret AutoCAD engineering drawings and P&IDs.
Ability to communicate effectively with customers and maintain a positive attitude.
Ability to work with multiple disciplines on projects.
Ability to plan and manage multiple tasks or projects with attention to detail.
Ability to use MS Office software at a high level of proficiency.
Ability to use SAP.
Ability to use Primavera P6 preferred.
Experience using AutoCAD 2D and Plant 3D preferred.
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above and below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.
Physical Job Demands:
Exerting up to 10 pounds of force occasionally and/or a negligible amount of force frequently or constantly to lift, carry, push, pull, or otherwise move objects, including the human body. Sedentary work involves sitting most of the time, limited walking, and standing.
Qualifications:
Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering
Five (5) or more years of experience in a project-related industry
Prior experience with water/wastewater infrastructure projects preferred.
