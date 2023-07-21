Project/Object leader within the automotive industry
Hey, I'm Christopher, are you my new colleague?
When I started my journey with Conmore back in 2006 I honestly didn't know what to expect. It was my first job after graduating from university and I just wanted to start my career as an engineer. But the warm welcoming and supportive atmosphere struck me. I got the chance to work with exciting technology and most important doing so with great colleagues.
After working in several assignments in automotive development and then in this role as managing our business in Stockholm I still have the same feeling. Obviously, the company has grown and developed in many ways but the atmosphere and the genuine curiosity in the individual still remain.
In my position as a manager my ambition is always to be responsive to my consultant's desire and goals and do my outmost to match this with our clients' requirements. Further, I believe in having fun at work and by doing various activities together in a relaxed atmosphere I hope to accomplish this and strengthen the Conmore team.
About your future work
As a Object/Project leader at Conmore you will have the opportunity to work broadly with assignments within product development in the Stockholm region. The assignment you will have depend on the market demand as well as your profile and experience. Today we are working with well-known customers who are leaders in their segment.
Who are you?
You enjoy working in a fast pace and diverse environment which challenges you in a positive way. You understand business value and you have the ability to analyse information and prioritise your activities accordingly. You take responsibility for the team's and your commitments. Communication, collaboration and personal engagement to initiate and accomplish tasks are key skills for your success. We want you to contribute to a good team spirit!
We believe the successful candidate have the following experiences and qualities:
• Background within software and/or electrical engineering
• Previous experience as a technical project manager, scrum master, or similar
• Experience from working cross-functionally and communicating with several stakeholders
• Good knowledge of product development processes and project models
•
Technical Expertise: A leader in a technical role should have a solid understanding of the industry, products, and technologies relevant to the company's operations. In the case of Scania, a strong background in automotive engineering or related fields would be valuable.
•
Leadership Skills: A successful leader should possess strong leadership qualities, including the ability to inspire and motivate team members, provide guidance, and set a clear direction for the team or project.
•
Communication Skills: Effective communication is crucial for a leader to convey ideas, goals, and expectations clearly to team members, stakeholders, and superiors. It also involves active listening to understand concerns and feedback from the team.
•
Project Management: For someone leading projects or departments, project management skills are essential. This includes planning, organizing, budgeting, and ensuring that projects are executed efficiently and within timelines.
•
Problem-Solving Abilities: Leaders should be skilled at identifying challenges, proposing solutions, and making informed decisions to overcome obstacles that may arise during projects.
•
Collaboration: Encouraging a collaborative and inclusive work environment is vital for achieving collective success. A leader should foster teamwork, encourage knowledge sharing, and value diverse perspectives.
•
Innovation and Adaptability: Being in a technical field, a leader should promote innovation and be open to embracing new technologies and methodologies. They should also be adaptable to changing market conditions and business demands.
•
Results-Orientation: A strong focus on achieving objectives and delivering results is critical. A leader should set ambitious but achievable goals for the team and track progress toward meeting those goals.
•
Empathy and Emotional Intelligence: Understanding the needs and emotions of team members is essential for building strong working relationships and supporting the well-being of the team.
•
Strategic Thinking: An effective leader should have a big-picture perspective and be able to align team efforts with the overall strategic goals of the organization.
Who are we?
Conmore is a consulting company which highly prioritises its employees. We provide exciting and challenging assignments and do our outmost in every situation in order to meet your desire with a matching position. To enhance and strengthen you as an individual all employees have their own development plan for individual growth. In order for everyone to develop further and thrive in their role as consultants, the group manager dedicates time for regular one-on-one meetings to listen and follow up on the work-plan, need for training, providing feedback and more to make sure you are satisfied and in the right place.
We are proud of our company's unique family feeling and we highly value competence and a secure work environment which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. Beside professional activities such as trainings et cetera we offer regular social activities which brings us together for having a good time and sharing knowledge and experiences in the group. Despite our constant willingness to grow as a company we still emphasize to preserve our warm family feeling.
Would you also like to be a part of our team?
We are recruiting continuously, please don't hesitate with your application and feel free to contact us if you have questions.
Responsible Talent Acquisition Specialist, Sebastian Pousar.
Mail: Sebastian.pousar@conmore.se
Phone: +46 730569011
Please note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
