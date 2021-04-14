Project & Product Development Engineer Polymer Solutions (f/m/d) - Oetiker Sweden AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg

Oetiker Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14

Company Description
All around the globe customers rely on our safe connection solutions. But we are also a reliable partner for our employees. About 1,800 colleagues in more than 30 countries play their part in ensuring that our products optimally combine mission-critical components. Whether it's motors, airbags or heart pumps - every day we develop connecting solutions for a wide variety of industries and thus take important steps towards a better future. Would you like to be a part of it? Find your peace of mind!

Our Polymer Development Center, located in the Nordic e-mobility cluster at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, is a newly founded branch of the Oetiker Group in Sweden. Our agile and innovate team creates innovative new polymer connecting solutions and systems mainly for thermal management applications in electric vehicles. We benefit from the global footprint and expertise of the Oetiker Group while maintaining an innovative start-up feeling. We create high-quality solutions to ensure the future of clean and secure e-mobility.

Job Description
Support sales as technical expert in interactions with customers and provide system integration design support to customers to integrate our solutions into their systems
Plan and execute R&D projects (products and processes) while meeting quality, cost and time expectations and report project status to team members and customers
Develop innovative concepts and solutions for new products, including detailed drawings and other design documents
Plan and oversee the production of samples/prototypes and manage all internal and external testing and validation activities for new polymer solutions
Plan and oversee feasibility studies to assess the possibilities and risks of achieving project goals
Coordinate and manage the creation of engineering-related paperwork, e.g. DVP&R and FMEA

Qualifications
Degree in engineering (BSc/MSc), preferably with a focus on polymers/plastics
5+ years working experience as a project engineer or equivalent, preferably in automotive or a high-volume OEM environment
Professional experience in the development and design of plastic parts
Excellent knowledge of CAD (SolidWorks and/or CATIA) and experience with quality standards such as IATF 16949 and ISO 9001
Strong project management and problem-solving skills as well as relevant experience in agile development methodologies
Ability to develop strong client relationships and to explain complex technical issues/solutions in a simple and compelling way
Business fluent oral/written communication and presentation in English
High integrity, fairness and emotional maturity, as well as a high degree of intellectual curiosity

Additional Information
A position at the Polymer Development Center offers exciting global challenges and a whole range of development opportunities. The unique company culture adopted from the Oetiker Group is built on a strong sense of trust where employees are encouraged to contribute from day one. We embrace our diversity and enhance it by being open to new approaches. We are therefore looking for colleagues who share our customer-focused mindset of delivering quality and value in everything we do.

We strongly encourage equal rights. Applications by women are therefore explicitly encouraged.

Get to know us to get ahead.

For more than 75 years, Oetiker has been a leading manufacturer of high-end connecting solutions for OEMs worldwide. As an employer, we offer our employees attractive international challenges and many development opportunities. Diversity and high quality standards are the foundation of our corporate culture. This way, we combine the visions of today with the technology of tomorrow.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14