Project Manager-D
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2023-10-19
We are now looking for a Project Manager-D in Ludvika.
Description:
Lead the execution of medium-size projects and ensure that all related activities are performed in accordance with PG policy, contractual agreements, quality standards, health, safety & environment requirements, financial targets, as well as schedule commitments. Leads the project team allocated to the project, defining main guidelines, allocating project tasks, and motivating and monitoring internal and external resources to accomplish all tasks and milestones. Provides performance feedback regarding allocated resources working on projects.
Responsibilities
• Ensuring that our products consistently meet and exceed customer expectations in terms of fitness for purpose, adherence to specifications, and overall customer satisfaction.
• Developing a comprehensive quality system around our products, on all level in the product structure.
• Defining and implementing robust quality methodologies to oversee QA/QC processes within the scope of product quality.
• Establishing data requirements aligned with the value stream
• Collaborating with Product Management Organization, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) initiatives and other internal transformation initiatives that supports and enable growth.
Background
• Holding a master's in engineering or quality, and at least 5 years of working experience in relevant area
• Familiarity with Design for Operations principles, enabling you to assist in implementing traceability, consistency, and cost-effectiveness measures in product design.
• Deep knowledge and understanding of PLM and Product Quality from a manufacturing and design to order business.
• A deep understanding of product quality assurance/control and measurement throughout the value chain and product lifecycle.
• Substantial experience in handling Engineer to Order (ETO) projects.
• Demonstrated proficiency in driving improvements in manufacturing processes and shop floor operations.
• A genuine enthusiasm for technical solutions. Self-driven and resilient, with the ability to stay motivated and focused during continuous problem-solving activities.
• Good communication and collaboration skills, coupled with a strong desire to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
• Fluent in English, as our global operations require effective communication in this language.
