Project Manager within Professional Service

The Professional Service team at Keyfactor delivers expert consultation, implementation, and support services to clients, ensuring successful deployment and utilization of Keyfactor's solutions, and driving customer satisfaction and loyalty through tailored solutions and proactive engagement. Within the team there is Project Managers and Solution Architects.
The Project Management team at Keyfactor oversees the planning, execution, and delivery of professional services engagements, ensuring successful outcomes and high client satisfaction. Project Managers manage projects of varying complexity, coordinating teams, resources, and stakeholders to meet customer needs, while driving operational excellence and ensuring successful project delivery.
About Keyfactor Our mission is to build a connected society, rooted in trust, with identity-first security for every machine and human. Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale - and then maintain it. With decades of cybersecurity experience, Keyfactor is trusted by more than 1,500 companies across the globe. We are proud to continually earn recognition as a Best Place to Work, and we achieve that through our amazing people who cultivate our culture as we grow. We hope you will trust your future with Keyfactor!
Job Summary
The Developing Project Manager is responsible for independently supporting Keyfactor professional services engagements by leading projects of low to mid-level complexity, ensuring high customer satisfaction through effective cross-functional collaboration.
Job Responsibilities
• Leads all aspects of project scope and timeline creation and tracks project progress closely.
• Coordinates and attends meetings and working sessions for team members and customers.
• Leads customer meetings via video and voice calls, encouraging active participation.
• Understands escalation paths and actively resolves project issues.
• Interprets contracts to ensure compliance with company legal obligations.
• Manages daily customer-facing interactions primarily through Teams/Zoom calls and emails.
• Tracks and prioritizes project progress with teammates, clients, and internal resources.
• Contributes to prioritizing and managing projects for efficient use of Delivery team skill sets.
• Delivers clear and concise communication using Keyfactor's conversational flow and technical terminology.
• Develops processes and procedures to create scalable standards.
• Creates processes and procedures to establish standards supporting scalability.
• Acts and speaks on behalf of the company, making independent decisions as needed.
• Contributes to customer satisfaction, leading to referenceable accounts.
Minimum Qualifications, Education, and Skills
• Bachelor's degree in business administration, Project Management, or related field; or equivalent experience.
• Proficient in project management methodologies and practices.
• In-depth understanding of the industry, company processes, and job-specific methodologies. * Average experience interacting with 3rd party reseller/service providers/partners.
• Demonstrated ability to independently lead projects of low to mid-level complexity.
• Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills.
• Effective stakeholder management skills.
• Proficiency in one or several project management software (e.g., Microsoft Project, JIRA, Asana, Monday, Smartsheet, Mavenlink/Kantata, etc.).
• Ability to work independently.
• Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously under tight deadlines.
Ability to mentor and support junior team members.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06
