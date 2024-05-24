Project Manager with passion for people (parental leave cover)
We are looking for a dedicated and relationship-oriented Project Manager for a parental leave cover for a period of approximately one year.
During this time, you will have the opportunity to contribute your skills and expertise to our team, ensuring the smooth continuation of projects and daily operations.
What we offer you
We offer you a diverse role at one of the top business schools in Europe with ambitious students and staff in an academic and dynamic environment. This is a role which emphasizes the importance of having close ties to students, colleagues and internal/ external stakeholders which requires you to operate in an international environment where no day is the same.
The role
Your role involves developing and implementing comprehensive plans and strategies to effectively market our Master programs. You will work closely with your colleagues in the Program Marketing team as well as the MSc student recruitment team. Below you will find a selection of your tasks:
- Manage the Digital Student Ambassador Program, including inspiring and coordinating around 30 digital student ambassadors.
- Plan and coordinate student recruitment fairs and events in close collaboration with the rest of the team.
- Represent SSE at fairs, events and webinars (including holding presentations ).
- Be involved in additional exciting Program Marketing projects.
Your profile
Personality-wise, you are a people person with a positive and flexible approach. You thrive in dynamic, creative, and fast-paced environments and are inspired by working with students. You are a structured and organized coordinator with excellent communication skills, who takes responsibility for given tasks and can take initiatives.
Requirements
- Experience from project and event management. Project management experience from larger projects is not necessary.
- Oral and written fluency in English.
- Educational background in Project Management, Event Management, Communications, Media, and / or Marketing.
Meritorious
- Work experience from a similar environment and experience from event management is a plus.
- International experience.
Other
This is a temporary position for approximately one year within the Program Marketing team at External Relations.
Your team
You will be a part of one of SSE's largest departments called External Relations, a consolidation of four sub-departments. In addition to having the whole organization as your primary network, you will also be a part of a high-performance team called Program Marketing, which belongs to the unit Communications and Marketing.
About Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
