Project Manager with a focus on Change Management
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-02
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently about 50 staff members working in EdO. We function as a hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
What we offer:
A position where you will be a part of a dynamic and supportive project team.
Your days will be filled with varied tasks and you will have the opportunity to make a real impact at a workplace that encourages innovation, new ideas, and supports personal and professional growth.
You will get to work alongside colleagues and students from all over the world, gaining global perspectives and building a diverse professional network.
About the position
Are you passionate about driving change and supporting organizations through transformation? We are looking for a skilled Project Manager with a focus on Change Management to join our team for a one-year position.
You will play a key role in leading our transition project implementing a new student administration system Ladok, supporting managers and ensuring a smooth change process during the crucial implementation phase of the project.
You will be part of a project team with an IT project manager and a system specialist and together you will work with mapping processes, implementing new processes and supporting the organization in the transition to the new system. The role requires contact with many stakeholders both in SSE and externally. The project is reaching the implementation phase and the need for change management and change communication is increasing.
The role is within the Registry team and will also involve operational everyday tasks.
Main Responsibilities:
- Lead and coordinate the change management project.
- Guide the organization through business transitions, supporting managers in decision-making and implementation.
- Educate and train staff on new processes and systems, particularly in Ladok.
- Provide first-line support to the organization during the transition.
- Document and report on processes in Ladok.
- Collaborate closely with the project team, IT project managers, external suppliers and engage with multiple stakeholders across the organization.
- Create and maintain data, statistics, and reports for use across the organization and with external stakeholders.
- Central course coordination (CCC): Find out which courses are to be offered in the upcoming semester and register them in the systems. Evaluate and develop work processes related to CCC.
- Provide manuals, training, and ongoing support for users of Ladok, the SSE intranet, and related platforms.
- Serve as a web editor for the SSE intranet, ensuring an up-to-date and student-centered digital experience.
Your profile
You are likely described as a service-minded organizer with strong collaborative mindset and you are used to adapting your communication to various stakeholders. You enjoy working in a high-paced environment, both independently and with others, and you can easily adapt to changing circumstances. You are proactive, have strong problem-solving skills, and have an eye for details. You are technically competent and interested in digital development. You have an ability to quickly learn and understand new processes and systems.
Requirements:
- Experience as a project leader, preferably in change management
- Demonstrated experience in leading or participating in large-scale projects.
- Strong skills in Excel.
- University degree/academic background
- Oral and written fluency in Swedish and English
Meritorious
- Experience with Ladok or similar systems
- Experience from working in the higher education sector
This is a substitute employment of full-time for approximately one year. The position is located in Stockholm. We encourage you to apply promptly as we are actively reviewing applications on an ongoing basis.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process.
