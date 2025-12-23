Project Manager to Power Transformers
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2025-12-23
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
Are you person with great communication skills who enjoys working in a dynamic, fast-paced business environment?
Hitachi Energy is currently looking for a Project Manager to join the Project Management Team in Power Transformers. As a Project Manager you will have an exciting and central role in driving our delivery projects, ensuring customer satisfaction to customers all over the world.
The Project Manager is the link between the customer and the factory. Your communications and collaboration skills will really come to hand while working with both local and global teams, suppliers and customers to ensure successful delivery of high-impact transformer and reactor projects.
The Power Transformers unit in Ludvika is one of Hitachi Energy's largest transformer factories where we engineer, design and manufacture a comprehensive portfolio that includes large power transformers, variable and fixed shunt reactors for the global market.
"Being part of this historic growth journey, we are currently on is truly inspiring, it really feels that you are in the right place in Hitachi Energy. Leadership for me is all about how we as leaders empower our teams and assuring they have the best possible setting to operate and achieve excellence and ultimately enable the highest customer satisfaction."
• Johan Engström, Head of Project Management
How you'll make an impact
Leading a cross-functional project team through project execution, within the scope of design, manufacturing, transport and installation of transformers and reactors.
Establish and maintain customer relationships, ensuring that all contractual, technical, safety, and quality obligations are met.
Plan and follow up timeline and important deadlines to make sure we deliver the agreed scope on time and within budget to meet financial targets.
Drive collaboration and continuous improvement among engineering teams and production units to achieve project goals.
Responsible for project implementations ensuring best practices in cost control, resource efficiency and risk management.
Your background
You have a technical interest and wish to grow in a leadership role.
Experience of project management or other leadership roles is a merit.
You hold a university degree, a degree in engineering or other technical area is seen as an advantage.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous development in both short and long term.
You enjoy collaboration and want to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Fluent in English is required, written and spoken. Proficiency in Swedish is strongly preferable for collaboration with local stakeholders.
What we offer
Being a part of our extensive growth journey and advancing a sustainable energy future for all.
Fantastic professional and personal development, with career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
The location for this role is Ludvika, Sweden. Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Johan Engström, johan.engstrom@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 3152; Unionen: Tomas L.Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna:Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7287048. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Manager Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9663256