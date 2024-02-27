Project Manager to Home Furnishing Nordic
2024-02-27
Do you want to join us and help shape the Trademax and Chilli experience?
We at HFN need to strengthen our team with a new role as Senior Project Manager, who will lead the development projects with our partners. In your role, you will be responsible for managing the stakeholders business requirements and planning, organizing, documenting, and prioritizing the development tasks.
HFN is on a journey and has recently begun to use a new set of composable applications. We have recently launched our new e-commerce platform combined with a new PIM system and a new pricing engine. Further development is needed and will be done continuously with these applications to enhance and align other applications to the new IT architecture. The journey has just started, and you play a very important role in ensuring the success of our upcoming projects.
In the role, you will manage multiple projects and need to be able to prioritize between them. For that reason, you must have close cooperation with the business stakeholders to understand what to prioritize.
Work tasks and key responsibilities
• Develop and maintain project plans, schedules, and budgets.
• Identify project objectives, scope, and deliverables in collaboration with stakeholders.
• Monitor project progress and performance metrics, implementing corrective actions as needed to keep the project on track.
• Manage project documentation, including meeting minutes, change requests, and risk registers.
• Facilitate effective communication and collaboration among project team members and stakeholders.
• Manage stakeholder expectations and ensure timely and transparent communication regarding project status, risks, and decisions.
Qualifications
• At least 5 years of experience in relevant roles.
• A university degree in a relevant field.
• Service-minded and should not be afraid to do some work themselves when needed.
• Is very good at communicating with both developers and non-technical stakeholders in Swedish and English. Both verbally and in written text.
• Responsible - has a strong drive and always ensures that projects are completed.
If you also have experience in e-commerce, it is a merit.
We offer
An exciting and fun position with committed colleagues. You will get to work with colleagues who have a strong drive and a focus on results, which means that we sometimes work extra hard to reach our goals. You must thrive in a fast-paced culture.
You will have the opportunity to influence and contribute to the HFN's growth.
Other
The position is full-time. We wish you can start as soon as possible. The Project Manager would be working at our headquarters at Strandbadsvägen in Helsingborg, Sweden.
We will handle the applications continuously, so do not hesitate to send in your application. For questions about the role, contact CTO Martin Lesalvia, martin.lesalvia@hfnordic.com
You are welcome with your application!
About Home Furnishing Nordic AB
Home Furnishing Nordic AB, one of Northern Europe's largest home and furnishing e-commerce companies is included as one of two segments within Bygghemma Group (BHG) and in 2022 had a turnover of approx 1.5 billion and has 125 employees at the headquarters in Helsingborg. This result driven and entrepreneurial mindset extends to Home Furnishing Nordic with brands such as Trademax, Chilli, Furniturebox and Kodin1.
About BHG Group
BHG is one of the largest consumer e-commerce companies in the Nordics. In addition to our Nordic operations, we also have a significant presence in the rest of Europe, as well as in selected markets outside of Europe. Our strong position in these markets makes us one of the largest European online pure-plays within the home improvement space, meaning do-it-yourself (DIY) and home furnishings (value and premium). With an ecosystem of online stores, supported by physical destinations and services, such as last-mile deliveries and installation, we offer the market's leading range of well-known external and strong own brands, totaling over 1.7 million products and encompassing a complete offering within DIY, furniture, and furnishings. The Group includes over 100 online sites - including sites like www.bygghemma.se, www.trademax.se, www.chilli.se, www.furniturebox.se,
and www.nordicnest.se
and www.svensson.se.
We are headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, with operations throughout Europe. Our share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker "BHG." The BHG brands employ approximately 2,500 people, working every day to create the ultimate online shopping experience by combining an unbeatable product range with smart technology, leading product expertise, and a broad range of services.
