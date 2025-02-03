Project Manager to DanAds
About DanAds
DanAds is one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies, revolutionizing the way publishers manage their ad sales. Their self-serve advertising platforms enable advertisers-big and small-to launch campaigns effortlessly across multiple channels, including display, native, video, radio, and print. By simplifying and automating the process, they help their clients maximize efficiency and drive results.
At DanAds, you'll be part of a cutting-edge company at the forefront of ad tech innovation. You'll work in an international and fast-growing environment where your contributions truly make a difference.
About the positionWe are looking for an experienced Project Manager to join DanAds team and lead exciting projects for some of the biggest brands in the world. In this role, you will be responsible for overseeing projects from start to finish, ensuring smooth execution and successful delivery. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, assembling the right resources, setting up project structures, and managing scope, timelines, and budgets. Your ability to navigate challenges, communicate effectively with stakeholders, and drive progress will be key to your success.
QualificationsWe are looking for someone who thrives in a dynamic environment, enjoys problem-solving, and takes ownership of projects with a proactive mindset. You should be adaptable, able to navigate challenges with confidence, and comfortable working with remote teams across different time zones. Strong communication skills are essential, as you will be working closely with stakeholders at various levels. We also value a structured approach to project management while maintaining the flexibility to handle unexpected changes effectively.
To summarize, we believe you have:
Experience in project management, preferably within IT and software development.
Strong organizational skills and problem-solving abilities.
Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate with remote, multicultural teams across different time zones.
Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and adapt to a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Familiarity with project management methodologies and tools-especially Jira-is a plus.
We apply continuous selection in this process, which means the position may be filled before the final application deadline. Therefore, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible!
If you have any questions or concerns regarding Asta Agency's recruitment process, do not hesitate to contact us at kandidat@astaagency.se
