Project Manager to Beyond Gravity Gothenburg
2026-01-15
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your crew
Our Project Management department in Gothenburg consists of 20 project managers, project coordinators, and project assistants who together drive all our customer projects in close collaboration with colleagues from other teams within our organization. We are responsible for both the customer interface and all aspects of internal project management for our projects. We are a diverse team with a wide range of skills, backgrounds, and personalities, united by our shared values - Curious, Passionate, and Together!
Your mission
Overall Responsible for assigned projects within the project charter set at project start
Lead and coordinate all parts of the project so that all goals are achieved
Defends the agreed scope of the project
Responsible for the customer interface and to ensure that we optimize the customer value we create while creating the conditions for additional sales both within and outside the project.
Negotiates project changes with the customer
Responsible to identify deviations from planned project schedule and to propose and implement mitigation activities to recover from such deviations
Responsible to identify deviations from planned project budgets and to propose and implement mitigation activities to recover from such deviations
Conducts active risk management through all the phases of the project
Create a motivated project team that has all the information they need to perform their tasks effectively
Be an active member of a Product family group
Take an active part as bid-manager during the Sell phase
Actively support the Product Management team
Within the group the following responsibilities also need to be covered:
o Participate in and develop the ERP/PLM environment so that it supports effective project management
o Be an active part of ERP/PLM 'management organization at Beyond Gravity
o Educate and support the project managers within the ERP/PLM environment
Your story
Must's:
Competence to lead and coordinate complex projects so that all external and internal goals are achieved.
This requires a solid experience of project management and good skills in managing the tools in our project management process.
Be able to independently manage customers and subcontractors so that we create effective external interfaces. It is also of the utmost importance to understand the customer's business and thus their real needs. This creates opportunities to optimize the customer value we deliver and the conditions for additional sales.
Skills to create and continuously develop a motivated project team that performs at maximum during all the phases of the project.
"know your numbers". The project manager must have good control of all important information (finances, schedule, contracts, goal fulfilment, etc.) and ensure that it is well known to everyone in the project who needs it.
Curiosity about how we can constantly improve ourselves so that we can create more customer value while improving our project results. Transparency and susceptibility to external and internal influences to improvements is of great importance in the same way as the desire to share own experiences outside the project
The group also needs a competence with the following focus:
o High competence in the various ERP modules used in project management
o Deep understanding of how we run projects
o The competence and willingness to share their knowledge with others
Nice to have's:
Deep competence in other core areas (Quality, System engineering or similar) to create effective teams in small projects
Why Beyond Gravity
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before 28/02/2026. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Peter Lindström | peter.lindstrom@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
