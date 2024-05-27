Project Manager (Swedish)
2024-05-27
We are looking for people with an exceptional drive and a passion for helping customers succeed to be a key player on our journey in building the next generation software for B2B sales and marketing.
The opportunity
As the company is rapidly growing and scaling across international borders, Upsales is now looking for a top performer with a strong drive and creative goal oriented mindset to be a key player in onboarding new customers. You will be expected to work closely with the sales and customer success teams to reach our ambitious growth targets. You need to be an excellent problem solver, you are tech savvy, and ever-curious in finding new ways to help customers reach their sales and marketing targets faster.
In the last three years, we have:
- Tripled the size of our sales team, and growing
- Increased our customer base by 4x
- Been awarded "IPO of the Year" and increased market cap by 500%
- Developed the market's most awesome product that our customers love and challenges the big players on a daily basis
As a Project Manager you are expected to:
- Stop at nothing to reach our targets and to help Upsales succeed
- On a daily and weekly basis, deliver world-class onboarding for new customers
- Be data-driven and work systematically to improve our Onboarding effectiveness
- Bring an entrepreneurial problem solving mindset
You have
- An exceptionally driven personality
- Experience in onboarding/customer engagement/customer success
- Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish
- A need to understand how business work and a willingness to solve problems
- Great team player skills
Upsales was founded with a vision to solve pain points for B2B companies, building the next generation sales and marketing software.
In 2019, Upsales was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, and was awarded IPO of the year. Upsales differentiates itself from competitors by being fully focused on delivering the fastest digital solution to the most common growth problems. We are a team of 70 people in our offices in Stockholm, Linköping and Skopje. Ersättning
