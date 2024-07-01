Project Manager_Senior
2024-07-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brastech AB i Göteborg
Project Management focuses on designing, communicating, and implementing an operational plan for completing an engineering-based project including: Preparing designs, project controls and specifications, schedules, cost estimates, production, transportation, installation, testing and/or commissioning of new infrastructure, facilities, equipment, quality etc. Monitoring progress and performance against the project plan; taking action to resolve operational problems and minimize delays ; Identifying, developing, and gathering the resources necessary to complete the project
This time we are looking to a Project Manager for Quality. A technical project manager to drive quality issues with high pace in Electromobility.
Knowledge about battery/ESS development is beneficial.
Knowledge about RCA and quality processes is beneficial.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-19
