Project Manager SAP PMO
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-12-18
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
At Scania, we're embarking on an ambitious journey, transitioning from a renowned truck manufacturer to a holistic provider of sustainable transport solutions. This transformation is both exciting and complex, filled with opportunities to innovate and challenges to overcome.
Central to our success is the implementation of a modern, SAP S4-based system platform, which is the cornerstone of our Industrial ERP Backbone program (IEB). Through IEB, we're crafting the future of Scania, and you could play a pivotal role in this evolution. Within IEB we are looking for talented colleagues for our project who can contribute to the success of the IEB program in the role of delivery manager within our PMO
Program Management Office
The Program Office is established as a central capability - with the responsibility to deliver on all PMO processes. Amongst other, that includes securing ways of working across process areas and cross workstreams. Furthermore to establish and maintain a common toolbox for program management tasks as well as delivering on several central program capabilities, as for example governance, risk management, planning, quality assurance, performance & delivery management.
Main responsibilities
The role will be part of the IEB Program management Office with focus on ensuring program progress through risk & activity management and delivery management . Our guiding star is to reduce complexity and provide a well-structured efficient working structure for the program as a whole.
Your profile
You have a university degree in engineering or equivalent and at least five years' work experience within relevant competence area such as SAP project management Preferably you have a business background and good understanding of a company business processes from automotive and supply chain.
But most of all you are a team player, who has a passion for cross-collaboration and can handle operational tasks while having a strategic mindset at the same time. You're open and positive with a "can do" attitude towards problem solving, visualizing easy and understandable ways of working and willing to coach and support collogues along the journey
You have a proven record for project management preferably experience from SAP activate methodology and/or SAP delivery management, you're familiar with tools such as Focus Build, ARIS, ALTO, JIRA or similar.
The position is physically located at Scania's HQ in Södertälje, Sweden, and with the opportunity to work from other locations from time to time.
We Offer:
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
More information
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Tina Arnstedt, Manager Program Office IEB, tina.arnstedt@scania.com
Application
Please send your CV via scania.com as soon as possible and no later than January 13th 2025
Due to the upcoming holidays, we will begin the selection process in Week 2 of 2025
A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses and 13,400 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 170 billion, of which over 21 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-13 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9066767