Project Manager / Product Tool Owner
2024-10-09
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
If you are interested in being the driving force for Tetra Pak in establishing an omni-channel Product Information Management (PIM) system to serve our digital channels, then you should apply for this!
Tetra Pak is taking its first steps towards an omni-channel experience by implementing a state-of-the-art Product Information Management (PIM) system to ensure high quality and that commercially focused production information is presented across all our digital channels.
We are looking for a Project Manager to drive the implementation project and take on the role as product/tool owner for PIM, collaborating closely with our IT department, the product owners from the different channels, the implementation partner and most importantly, product management. You will represent the business by defining & implementing the business requirements, the acceptance criteria and prioritization with the project team. In your role you prioritize activities in accordance with defined roadmap, assure business relevance and a great user experience.
In your role as project manager, the needs of the business will shape your engagements over time and could lead to other projects or activities.
In this role, you will report to the Commercial Projects & Integration Manager, within Tools & Commercial Systems. The location is Lund (Sweden).
What you will do
Lead the implementation project for a full omni-channel PIM.
Manage stakeholders within markets, business units, supporting functions, external partners and senior management.
Manage requirements and backlog, time plans, risk management and governance.
Safeguard a solution that will not only satisfy the data requirements from the different digital channels, but also ensure that product management can be efficient and effective in how they enrich the production information.
Define KPIs and success criteria for the overall project as well as for quality within the system to ensure a smooth customer experience.
Be able to shift perspectives and be more hands-on with configuration within the system to define workflows and product information.
Drive the overall ambition of PIM and establish stakeholder support.
We believe you have
We believe that the successful candidate has:
a degree within Business Administration, Industrial Engineering or similar
experience working with a Product Information Management system either as a product/tool owner/super-user or as a product manager
experience from managing large implementation projects
experience from managing change within large organizations
high proficiency in English, verbally as well as in writing
To succeed in this position, you need to be result driven, analytical, proactive, and structured. You have an ability to define what is required in a dynamic environment and prioritise. We believe you enjoy working with converting business requirements to technical requirements and finally into reality.
Building successful relations with stakeholders comes natural to you and you know how to get things done both through formal channels and the informal network.
You are comfortable challenging the current state and you are good at getting others to see and trust your points. An ability to convert strategic directions into operational activities and convey strategic objectives to stakeholders will be important.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-10-23
If you have questions about your application contact RickardX Nilsson at +46 46 36 5855
To know more about the position contact Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and/or Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
