Project Manager Power Distribution - Boden Project
H2GS AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
Our first Hydrogen based steel project in Boden is broken down into 4 areas: Hydrogen
manufacturing, Iron making (DRI), Steel making, as well as Site Infrastructure and utilities. As Project Manager, you will report directly to the Head of Area, and you will assume responsibility to deliver scope from engineering to hand-over to operations. As one of our Project Managers, to optimize project delivery, you work in a matrix structure including Site Execution, Project Control, and Engineering.
The primary scope of delivery for this role will be the Site Wide Power Distribution scope from high voltage grid offtake to 33 kV Switchgear. This will include substations, transformers, switchgear, and cabling. Your main responsibility is to deliver the scope on time and budget by driving key contracts and
coordinating resources across the internal team as well as with our partners. You will report status and escalations of the project directly into the management team and other stakeholders (such as Board) as necessary.
This position is based in Boden or Stockholm, Sweden.
Responsibilities
Lead the Power Distribution delivery for the Boden Project (internally and with external partners) in setting priorities and delivery targets necessary to achieve the company's goals for the project.
Ensure design, procurement, contracts, and construction (internal and external) are delivering to project requirements and against cost and schedule targets.
Setup and implement H2GS governance structure for your scope across disciplines (e.g. procurement, engineering, construction, commissioning), ensuring it is functioning as required for driving communication, decisions, and control.
Own and deliver against scope, schedule, and budget within overall project requirements.
Control scope source of truth and clearly communicate this to the team, keeping them on critical task. Ultimate line of ownership for change management.
Focus team on critical path to ensure delivery of key milestones. Clearly track and communicate against schedule priorities.
Manage cost against target budget, driving all stakeholders for continuous improvement and focus on minimum technical solutions, by optimizing and challenging everything.
Qualifications
Minimum 15 years industry experience, of which at least 10 years with hands-on project leadership experience in demanding industrial environment (e.g. Steel, Oil & gas, semiconductor, automotive, battery manufacturing).
Engineering degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc. or similar) or similar is required, preferably in high / medium voltage electrical engineering.
Fluency in English.
Track record as project manager driving complex projects, covering both planning/designing phase as well as execution phase.
Experience working on an owner's team is a plus.
Experience working in multi-cultural environment is a plus.
Specific skills and Success factors
Engaging and effective leadership capability that creates forward momentum and influence across multiple disciplines and functions.
Highly execution oriented and biased towards decision making. Knocks down barriers and gets it done.
Commercial and contract skills with experience managing contractors from owners or owners representative side.
Focused on problem solving and 1st principles orientation - challenge all stakeholders on both requirements and outputs. Proven effective technical competence in proven discipline.
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management skills.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills. Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently strong coordination.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000)
Norra Stationsgatan 93 (visa karta
)
113 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8526466