Project Manager MySuccess within HR Foundations Program
Scania CV AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-01-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.People & Culture (P&C) are transforming to prepare for future challenges - a transport industry presenting new technologies and new business models. Scania as a whole is transforming and this means that P&C and our ways of working need to transform as well, to both contribute to and be a part of this evolution.
The HR Foundation Program (HRF) is how we are going to achieve this. Four project streams looking into different aspects of the Foundations;
• MySuccess (Success Factors) - one global IT platform with common end to end processes
• ScaniaNow (Service Now)- the support tool support process and system escalations and knowledge management
• Organisational Enablement - shaping a sustainable People & Culture organization & developing the global support organization
• Change, Communication & Training - leading the change management at a program level
What's in it for you?
This is an opportunity to become a part of the Scania Global Transformation and contribute to new ways of working within P&C. Working at a global level you will have access to a great network of like-minded P&C professionals across the Scania organisation you will develop a good understanding of Scania business operations. This is an opportunity to gain experience in the management and leadership of a large scale global Success Factors implementation and contribute to the transformation of the international P&C model.
Role
We are looking for a Project Manager to become a member of the MySuccess project within the HRF program. MySuccess is a major Scania initiative, made up of multiple workstreams with 100+ resources working across the globe.
On an overall level you would
• Be a member of the MySuccess Project Management Office (PMO) working alongside Scania and Accenture resources, reporting into the Program Manager and Project Owner
• Monitor and manage project activities, actions, risk as well as escalate as required.
• Manage daily follow-up activities based on project management routines
• Ensure smooth and precise communication to all stakeholders.
• Lead project activities and facilitate meetings.
• Thoroughly follow up decision, deadlines and milestones.
• Independently investigate and drive open questions and actions
We want you to have the following skills/experience
• Relevant work experience in project management in a large scale global implementation preferably in the People and Culture/HR domain
• Experience in a HR Information System implementation or HR transformation in SAP Success Factor - preferred
• Proven track record in manging a complex implementation in a global multinational organisation
• Experience in working in an agile project management environment
• Excellent spoken and written communication skills
• Able to build and manage credible and productive working relationships
• We think you have the following characteristics to be successful in this role
• Self-driven
• Flexible
• Thorough
• Accountable
• Team player
More information
If you have any further questions please contact michele.gellatly@scania.com
, Program Director HR Foundations at Michele.gellatly@scania.com
or +61 418380578.Carin.magnusson@scania.com
, Talent Acquisition Specialist
Application .
Please apply no later than Februari 5th Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. We are looking forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
7359746