Embedded Software Platform Engineer - Automotive Systems
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-10-30
Are you passionate about programming and understanding the inner workings of computers? If you become exhilarated when presented with the opportunity to collaboratively tackle complex challenges alongside proficient colleagues, then perhaps this is the role you've been diligently seeking. With us, you'll embark on a journey of learning and professional growth.
Our team comprises seven exceptionally skilled developers and architects, proficient in various domains ranging from real-time operating systems to embedded system development. We share a collective commitment to introducing the future autonomy platform to Scania and the TRATON group. We actively engage with engineers in diverse roles, and our primary mission revolves around delivering a scalable software platform for high-performance control units, purpose-built for deployment in heavy-duty vehicles and buses. The hallmark characteristics of our team include unbridled curiosity, a passion for collaboration, and an unwavering interest in cutting-edge technology for safety-critical embedded systems.
In my role as your manager, my purpose is to empower the team to meet its objectives and to support your professional development. I place great value on collaboration, transparency, and your dedication to our shared mission. I firmly believe that multicultural teams, with members hailing from diverse backgrounds, are poised to deliver the most enduring results for Scania in the long run. Furthermore, I prioritize your ability to maintain a reasonable work-life balance while pursuing your professional aspirations.
We are resolutely committed to Scania's core values, which serve as guiding principles for every decision we make. These values are the bedrock for cultivating a flourishing workplace for all and for ensuring the delivery of outstanding products and services to our esteemed customers. If you seek further insights into our work culture, you can find additional information under the headings "Meet our People", "Life at Scania", and "Scania Way".
Job Description:
In the capacity of an Embedded Software Developer within our department, your role will be pivotal in designing, developing, and seamlessly integrating embedded software into automotive systems. We embrace contemporary tools and methodologies, including CI/CD, to safeguard the quality of our work. You will also have the opportunity to immerse yourself in the laboratory environment, working with real hardware units. Additionally, your role may encompass spending time in test vehicles to validate expected performance. We hold individuals with a track record of contributing to open-source projects, such as those on GitHub, in high regard, as it underscores your unwavering commitment to collaboration and perpetual improvement.
Responsibilities:
• Design and develop top-tier embedded platform software, primarily in C++, catering to automotive control units designed for deployment in autonomous vehicles. This remit extends to addressing functional safety and cybersecurity aspects of development.
• Undertake the development of internal tools, primarily coded in Python, to facilitate deployment and support functions.
• Foster collaboration with cross-functional teams to ensure the discerning satisfaction of our customers.
• Actively participate in testing and validation activities, upholding a commitment to excellence.
• Leverage your experience, inclusive of your contributions to our projects, to make enduring contributions to the overall mission.
• Cultivate teamwork and promote a culture of collaboration within your team.
Qualifications:
• Possession of a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a closely related field.
• A minimum of 1-2 years of experience in the field of software development.
• Proficiency in programming languages such as C++ and Python.
• A profound interest in real-time embedded systems. Additional recognition is conferred to those with knowledge of Adaptive Autosar and ISO26262.
• Prior experience working within Linux-based development environments is advantageous.
• A steadfast commitment to Scania's core values, with a particular emphasis on Customer First and Team Spirit.
Why Join Us:
• Become a part of a value-centric workplace where reverence, determination, and teamwork are of paramount importance.
• Engage in exciting projects within the automotive industry that wholeheartedly align with Scania's core values.
• Contribute to our commitment to sustainability and the relentless pursuit of improvement.
The position is a full-time, permanent role based in Södertälje. It offers opportunities for remote work during part of the workweek, as project demands allow. As a member of our team, you will enjoy access to all the benefits associated with Scania employment, including an annual bonus, and convenient access to buses from Stockholm, among numerous others.
Contact information
Should you have any further queries, please do not hesitate to contact Lars Hjorth, recruiting manager, at lars.hjorth@scania.com
Application
We extend an invitation to you to join us on our journey to drive innovation, advance sustainability, and ensure customer satisfaction within the automotive industry. Submit your CV and relevant certificates, you do not have to send a cover letter, instead upload your CV twice. Screening and interviews will be done continuously. A background check might be conducted tor this position.
Welcome with your application - take an active role in shaping the exciting future of autonomous transport systems at Scania!
