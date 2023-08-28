Project Manager Mixed-Signal Integrated Circuits Design (727233)
2023-08-28
About this opportunity
At Ericsson, we are investing heavily in the future 5G technology where innovation within product development is key. We are currently strengthening our experienced radio frequency and mixed-signal design team with a project manager responsible for the joint IC and software development. The project manager will be responsible for developing and driving the project to meet timelines, resource requests, and budgets, specifically for product development in mainly project containing more than 50 engineers. You will work cross-functionally with many teams where your closest colleagues consist of a cross-site, diverse, and technically excellent group of engineers. The project team's responsibility is to develop data converter products from specification via IC-, and software design to validation, industrialization, and internal customer integration.
In this role you will have a great possibility to set the tone for the next generation IC development projects!
This position reports to the Head of Radio Frequency and Mixed-signal Integrated Circuits.
You will
Develop project timeline and resource requirements to enable on-time and on-budget project deliveries
Report project status and work closely with internal technical-/management staff as well as external partners to enable project success
Implement and work with continuous improvements on individual as well as on the team and project level
You will bring
Master of science or similar within the engineering field preferably within electronics
Documented experience of project management within the area of electronics and preferably within mixed-signal IC development
8+ years of experience in successfully driving projects including cross-site development efforts and stakeholders with the focus on on-time deliverables
Superb communication skills with the design team, management as well as external suppliers
Preferably detailed understanding of the digital, mixed-signal, and analog design flows
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and interview process will begin in mid-August due to the holiday season.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Application
Possible locations: Linköping, Lund or Kista.
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note we cannot accept applications via email.
For specific questions please contact recruiter Mirosaw Co at miroslaw.cos@ericsson.com
.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
