Project Manager Internship
BøthOfUs AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2022-12-02
BøthOfUs
Founded in 2017, we work exclusively on Social Impact & Sustainable Development Projects. We use Tech & Design to help social entrepreneurs. We are a team of 13 different nationalities and 21 people in total. With 7 people based in Stockholm, Södermalm.
We are looking for a Project Management Intern to train and work alongside us in Sweden. We are looking for people with an interest in working as part of a startup in sustainable development.
Job Description
Analyse, plan and develop requirements in reference to scheduled projects
Assign and oversee the daily tasks while ensuring all subordinates are actively working toward established milestones
Act as a liaison between the team and the rest of the organisation
Hold regular team meetings to determine progress and address any questions or challenges regarding projects
Understand business needs and how that translates to requirements
Act as a thought leader by supporting and enabling team with agile development
Act as a champion and advocate for requirements and feedback to teams
Qualifications
Ability to learn and be more of a solution oriented person.
Ability to work with international people
Ability to talk English, since the team is mostly English speaking.
Work culture
We love after works
We are fun loving people
We work informal with no hierarchy
We love fun
Priority to work life balance
Training will be provided.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-01
E-post: kay@bothofuse.se
