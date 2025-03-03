Project Manager Internal Projects
The Opportunity
With a pioneering technology-leading offering, Hitachi Energy's Power Quality Solutions support the green energy transition with solutions that bring resilience, stability and increased capacity to the power grid. As a result, more renewable energy sources can be integrated, environmental impacts minimized and lower the risk of disruption in the grid.
At Hitachi Energy, we value our people as our greatest asset, as we leverage diverse thoughts, back-grounds, and experiences to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. With our skilled and global project teams, we are there to support our customers worldwide to meet their sustainable goals, paving the way for a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system. Join our team!
In this role you get to lead strategic internal projects and investment projects in a dynamic environment in time of growth for the business. You will have a central role in ensuring project meets business needs in relation to scope, time and cost and that both internal and external stakeholders are on board throughout the journey.
How you'll make an impact
Lead the implementation of internal strategic projects and investment projects
Define project scope, objectives, and deliverables. Develop detailed project plans, including timelines and budgets.
Allocate resources efficiently, manage project budgets, and track expenses.
Assemble and lead project teams. Facilitate communication and collaboration among stakeholders and team members
Identify potential risks, develop mitigation strategies, monitor project progress, and ensure project milestones are met.
Ensure that project deliverables meet quality standards and implement quality control processes.
Your background
Previous experience as a project manager
Experience of driving organizational change in a global environment
Strong ability to influence others, coordinate work tasks and communicate clearly to stakeholders
Holistic and analytical mindset
Self-going and structured person with great perseverance to achieve goals
A bachelor's degree in engineering or from another relevant field
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
What we offer:
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
