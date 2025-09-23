Project Manager Innovation
2025-09-23
Are you driven by innovation, collaboration, and seeing ideas come to life? Do you want to work at the intersection of product development, packaging, and taste experiences? Then this could be the role for you. We're looking for a proactive and structured Innovation Project Manager to join our team and lead exciting projects within WAS and Packaging - with the potential to expand into other product categories.
About the Role
As Innovation Project Manager, you will be responsible for leading innovation and renovation projects from start to finish - from concept development through to launch. You will drive cross-functional teams and collaborate with stakeholders across Brand, Sales Channels, Supply Chain, Finance, Procurement, Quality, and external partners. The role requires a high degree of ownership as you manage planning, coordination, execution, and follow-up on a portfolio of projects.
You will also play a key role in the development of new liquids, working closely with flavour suppliers, leading tastings, and ensuring product quality. In addition, you will prepare and present decision materials to the Innovation Board, manage project documentation, and ensure all work aligns with internal governance frameworks and our Growth Principles. You are expected to handle multiple parallel initiatives and independently lead both operational and tactical processes throughout the project lifecycle.
Your Profile
We believe you are structured, proactive, and results-oriented, with a strong sense of responsibility and an ability to work independently. You enjoy working in a cross-functional environment and have the interpersonal skills needed to influence and collaborate effectively across teams. You bring a mix of strategic understanding and hands-on execution, and are comfortable managing multiple projects in a fast-moving setting. Curiosity, adaptability, and a growth mindset are essential to thrive in this role.
You should have a relevant academic degree in business, technology management, or a similar field, along with 2-4 years of experience in project management or product development, preferably within FMCG. Experience working with structured gate processes and tools such as SAP, Microsoft Office, and Power BI is expected. Fluency in both Swedish and English - written and spoken - is required.
Sounds interesting?
Please submit your application as soon as possible as we work with continuous selection and may fill the position within the application deadline! The application deadline is October 7th, 2025. Please note that we do not accept applications via email due to GDPR.
Why Carlsberg?
Carlsberg Sweden is one of the country's most iconic beverage companies, with over 50 brands including Falcon, Carlsberg, Eriksberg, Ramlösa, Festis, Somersby, and Pepsi. As part of the Carlsberg Group, with over 40,000 employees, you'll have the opportunity to grow in an international environment where both local and global perspectives matter.
At Carlsberg, we believe in Growth Culture - a culture driven by positive energy, empathy, and a strong focus on the consumer. We make quick decisions to drive change and improvement, always while maintaining high quality. Here, you'll have the opportunity to thrive in a dynamic and supportive environment where each individual's growth is valued. We lift each other up to reach our full potential, and together, we brew for a better today and tomorrow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Carlsberg Sverige AB
Evenemangsgatan 31
169 03 SOLNA
