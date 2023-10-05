Project Manager in Statistics
2023-10-05
As a project manager in statistics, you will be responsible for coordinating, managing, and supporting statistical projects within Nordic cooperation that support the Nordic Council of Ministers' vision for 2030 and become an integral part of the data analysis team at Nordregio.
Your primary responsibilities will include:
• Statistical Leadership: You will be the central figure in the consultation and support to statistical projects and products that contribute to goals related to sustainability and Nordic integration.
• Statistical Competences, Consultation and Support: You will have the overall leading role in analyses and quality assurance of statistical analyses for the projects.
You will provide advice and support within the Nordic cooperation on the best approaches to data collection analysis, and presentation. Your expertise will contribute to strengthening cooperation and the quality of statistical products and initiatives. You will also have the opportunity to work with the team at Nordregio to develop tools and methods in our research efforts.
• Communication and Outreach: Your outgoing nature and ability to build relationships will be crucial in collaborating with Nordic partners and National Statistical Institutions and also organizations like Eurostat and OECD when needed. You should be able to convey complex statistical results in an understandable manner and emphasize how this data supports the policy decisions of the Nordic Council of Ministers.
• Nordic Statistics Database: Your main responsibility is to effectively manage the relationship with subcontractors involved in its development and operation - this includes also Nordic statistical bureaus. This entails overseeing project planning, stakeholder engagement, and ensuring that the database meets the specific requirements of decision-makers and stakeholders across the Nordic countries. This includes ensuring an efficient and accurate collection and integration of data, implementing a user-friendly interface, and prioritizing a user-centric approach to meet the needs of the database's users.
Qualifications
• Minimum of a master's degree in social sciences with quantitative competences, in statistics, or a related field.
• Strong statistical skills and experience with statistical analyses, methodologies, data management and presentation tools.
• Demonstrated ability to convey complex statistical results and insights in an understandable and engaging manner.
• Knowledge about relevant laws and regulations that govern the publication and use of official statistics in your country or region in the Nordics. This may include laws on access to information, data protection, and statistical production.
• Experience in project management and Nordic cooperation is an advantage.
• Able to handle complex projects with multiple variables and have the ability to maintain an overview of the project's progress and goals.
• Being a proactive person who takes the initiative to identify opportunities for improvement, both in statistical processes and in cooperation with Nordic partners.
• Having excellent communication skills in one of the Nordic languages and English.
• Ability to work independently and in teams.
It is also important to be curious, ask relevant questions, and be able to validate the data quality and credibility of the statistical information you work with.
Why Nordregio?
Nordregio is a Nordic research institute for sustainable regional development and planning, founded by the Nordic Council of Ministers in 1997. The mission is to provide Nordic policymakers and practitioners with new knowledge and tools to support the formulation and implementation of effective socio-economic and environmentally sustainable regional development policies.
We offer a dynamic working environment consisting of 50 competent and committed employees from 15 different countries. We work project based with a high degree of participation, independence, and a great opportunity for creativity. Our working language is English, but you need to master one of our Nordic languages as we work in a Nordic context. Our office is located at beautiful Skeppsholmen in the heart of Stockholm.
As a project manager and expert in statistics, you will be a part of the GIS-team consisting of five colleagues including the Team-leader. You will have an important role in your expert function and collaboration will be a central part within the Nordic cooperation.
What we offer
A position at Nordregio is a valuable steppingstone for attractive future working positions.
Nordregio offers competitive salaries and an initial full-time contract of four years. Subject to further agreement, the contract can be extended to another four years. If you are employed by the State in a Nordic country, you have the right to leave during the time you work for us according to the agreement "Avtale om rettstilling for samnordiske institusjoner og deres ansatte". You will be employed on a Nordic employment contract but follow "Villkorsavtalen" as for other government employees in Sweden.
Working at Nordregio is attractive. If you don't already live in Stockholm, we offer you and your family support to establish yourself here. If you are moving from another country, we will pay for your move, part of establishment costs and you will also have an expatriate allowance during your employment. In order for our employees to perform at a high level, we support in various ways the employee's own responsibility and initiative to find a balance between work and private life. Generous health benefits, encouraging social gatherings and peer-to-peer learning is just an example.
For further information about Nordregio, see www.nordregio.org
and our map gallery; about our flagship report, see State of the Nordic Region 2022 | Nordregio
