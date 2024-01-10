Project Manager for R&D Project at Naval Combat Systems
2024-01-10
With a focus on international research and technology collaboration, we are seeking a highly skilled and motivated project manager to lead our R&D project funded by the European Defense Fund and FMV. Take the opportunity to help create and develop interesting products in an international environment!
Your Role
As project manager, you will be responsible for overseeing and driving the successful execution of a project to study, develop and demonstrate new capabilities for sharing and fusing sensor data between naval vessels. Your focus covers everything from project planning, to customer relationships and efficiency across SAAB 's organisations.
We are looking for you with an interest in navigating cultural nuance, in order to facilitate effective communication and collaboration among diverse multinational teams. You will lead a team of project managers from other SAAB business units and companies, where you foster a collaborative and result-driven culture.
Your key responsibilities as project manager includes:
* Manage the overall R&D project and to secure a demo/prototype for a naval collaborative surveillance operational standard.
* Oversee project plans, ensuring alignment with organisational goals and international standards.
* Build and maintain strong relationships with international stakeholders and industry partners.
* Identify and mitigate potential risks, ensuring the successful delivery of project on time and within budget.
* Provide transparent progress and financial reporting.
You will report to the Head of Project Management Naval Combat Systems and travelling will be required, both domestic and international. Base office location is at site Järfälla.
Your Profile
The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in program or project management within Combat Systems, with a good understanding of PMP or other project management frameworks. You have experience and interest in leadership, where strategic thinking and the ability to navigate cross-cultural environments, are competencies you possess. You are expected to be flexible and able to work with tight deadlines.
Required Skills:
* Experiences of data fusion solutions and integration projects.
* Experience of project management with focus on international projects.
* Proven track record of successfully leading and delivering complex projects, preferably within the European context.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders from diverse backgrounds.
* Strategic planning and problem-solving abilities.
* Familiarity with EU regulations and preferably the European Defense Fund
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. We look forward to your application!
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
