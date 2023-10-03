Project Manager For Equality
Kvinnlig Anhopning av Svenska Tonsättare,Kvast / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kvinnlig Anhopning av Svenska Tonsättare,Kvast i Stockholm
Are you someone who cares deeply about gender equality? Who values music and cultural heritage? Someone whose management skills would be stimulated by coordinating a team of experienced, passionate co-workers in an international collaboration? If so, we would like you to apply for a position as project manager for our Nordic music database!
The aim of the project is to design, establish and publish a database for music by gender minoritized (women and non-binary) composers from the Nordic countries. The project is run by KVAST - the Swedish Association of Women Composers - and partners in the Nordic countries. We have a steering group comprised of members from Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland, which has been working on the preliminary stages of the project since 2022.
As project manager, your tasks will include:
Coordinating the project steering group's meetings
Coordinating working groups in the Nordic countries
Overseeing the project's economy and budgeting
Planning goals and results
Making joint applications on a Nordic/European level
Networking and arousing interest in the project among potential collaborators and financiers
You have proven experience in some of those areas:
You have many contacts in the Nordic cultural scene
Managing projects with members in different countries
Making large-scale project applications, including on an EU level
Engaging with issues of gender inequality
You have many contacts in the Nordic cultural scene
Managing projects with members in different countries
Artistic work experience is valued but not strictly necessary
You have the following skills and abilities:
Working and writing fluently in English
A deep knowledge of art music
Using computers and digital tools; for project management and leadership but also an understanding of how the database itself will be structured
Ability to chair meetings, making sure time is spent efficiently while also promoting workplace well-being
Ability to handle the responsibility of representing the project to our financiers and other public institutions
We wish that your place of residence is in one of the Nordic countries.
The position will be for a minimum of 40% of full time (16 hours per week); this can be increased up to 100% depending on project financing - the exact details of this will be in place at the latest in the beginning of November.
We hope the assignment can start somewhere between November 1 - December 1, 2023 and it lasts until June 30, 2024. We are working on establishing a physical office in Stockholm or Göteborg, but initially you will be working remotely, as are all the members of the steering group. We wish that your place of residence is in one of the Nordic countries.
We believe in equality, hence the salary (paid by KVAST in Sweden) will be the same as for KVAST's other employees: based on a full-time salary of 34 000 SEK per month.
Submit your application (cover letter and CV) as a single PDF to kvast@kvast.org
; with "Project manager" in the subject line.
Application: We will use a continuous selection process. The job post will be open for applications no longer than 27th of October. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27
E-post: kvast@kvast.org Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Project manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kvinnlig Anhopning av Svenska Tonsättare,Kvast
, https://kvast.org/ Arbetsplats
Föreningen Kvast Jobbnummer
8161732