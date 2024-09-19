Project Manager for a World-Leading Company
The role as Project Manager:We are now looking for a driven individual to take on the role of Project Manager. In this position, you will lead and coordinate projects directly with end customers.The ideal candidate will ensure that all related activities are performed in accordance with company policy, contractual agreements, quality standards, health, safety & environment requirements, financial targets, and schedule commitments.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead project teams, defining main guidelines, allocating project tasks, and motivating and monitoring internal and external resources to accomplish all tasks and milestones.
Provide performance feedback regarding allocated resources working on projects.
Manage teams with a focus on operational execution, taking on short/medium-term operational and tactical responsibilities.
Utilize individual subject matter expertise to handle human resource planning, selection, development, and performance management.
Develop and manage cost models, investment portfolios, and continuous improvement (CI) projects.
Handle investment projects efficiently, ensuring the best outcomes for the company and stakeholders.
Qualifications:
Experience working in the electrical power industry.
Strong communication skills.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Additional languages, such as Swedish, are advantageous.
Residency in or willingness to relocate to Ludvika.
Proven experience with continuous improvement (CI) and investment projects.
Expertise in controlling and project management.
Ability to develop and manage cost models and handle investment portfolios effectively.
Other:
Start: After agreement
Plats: Ludvika
Hiring form: You will work as a consultant for 12 months with the ambition to be employed directly by the client thereafter.
Join our team and lead impactful projects that drive our success. Apply today to bring your skills and experience to our growing organization. We are looking forward to get your application! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Ersättning
