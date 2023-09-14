Project Manager Axis R&d
2023-09-14
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world? Are you looking for a stable employer with a long-term growth? Do you have experience in technical project management, want to grow in your role while being part of our journey developing outstanding products within Axis?
We are looking for you, a project manager for our department METS within R&D at our HQ in Lund.
Who is your future team?
The METS department within Axis R&D consists of happy and forward-thinking colleagues that values teamwork and each other. Together, we are responsible for developing some of Axis most exciting video products all the way from idea to product launch.
Our product portfolio includes thermal imaging cameras, explosion protected products, specialty cameras and mechanical accessories. Our goal is to ensure effective product development projects and deliver high quality products to the global market.
What you'll do here as Project Manager?
You will lead the product development projects. We work in projects where stakeholders from many different disciplines within the organization are included. It means you will work cross functional together with mechanics, electronics, software, production technology, testing, industrialization and more.
Your role:
* Technical Project Management tasks like: create and lead your team, plan and develop the project idea, requirement breakdown, risk management. Work with deadlines, budget and follow-up.
* Be a part of proposing, finding solutions and driving decisions.
* Working closely with the line managers and product managers
* Be engaged in forward-looking discussions about product strategies and roadmaps.
You will be part of METS management team and report to Director R&D METS.
Who are you?
We believe you are a natural leader with a positive leadership style. You can create engaged and productive project teams where employees thrive. You like creating a network and are not afraid to make demands. Your ability to quickly absorb information and steer the project in the right direction is key. The position does not require deep knowledge, but a genuine interest in technology is a must.
Our products are often part of larger systems, so we value your ability to communicate and collaborate with several different parts and levels of the organization.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* An engineering degree or equivalent.
* Few years of experience in technical project management.
* Previous experience of Agile product development.
What Axis have to offer:
One of our greatest assets is our focus on collaboration. We also know that good ideas can come anytime and from anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. If you are a person who likes to make a difference, you will feel right at home with us!
The well-being of the employees is essential to us. We work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are central parts. We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle - just to name a few.
Come join us and get the chance to work in a fantastic team. We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Cecilia Modig at +46 706 18 28 33
