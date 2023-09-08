Project Manager Assistant
Framtidståget is a non-profit non-governmental organization with about 150 members, where more than a half is youth. Framtidståget has also ca25 employees.
Framtidståget has both a professional and a non-profit branch of work, dealing with social treatment work and humanitarian projects. Our core value is to consider all people as individuals with the same rights and obligations.
As a Project Manager Assistant, you have to deal with international integration projects (the main target group is youth), being especially responsible for coordinating projects for Morocco and the Mediterranean region,
Assisting the Project Manager in all project stages,
Searching for funding,
Working with project documentation,
Having contacts with partner organizations from abroad,
Dealing directly with the target group (youth), while preparing and organizing project activities.
Position Requirements
• Advanced verbal/written communication skills in English, Arabic and French with Spanish being a plus,
• Experience of participation/organization of international youth projects within EU funded programs (Erasmus+, Anna Lindh Foundation, Svenska institutet ..)
• Experience of dealing with young people with fewer opportunities, leading a big group of participants
• Knowledge about Erasmus+ and other European grants
• Skills in non-formal education methods
• Excellent knowledge of MS Office packages (e.g. Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint)
• Experience in working with project documentation (application, budget, report etc.)
• Understanding specifics of work with Morocco and the Mediterranean region,
• Experience of work in an NGO,
• Social work experience,
Personal Requirements
• Excellent communication and negotiation skills
• Excellent planning and organizational skills
• Ready to work flexible hours
• Used to deadlines
