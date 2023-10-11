Project Manager and Business Analysts to OBL team
2023-10-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Background
Within Volvo Cars we are going through a commercial transformation which drives changes in our ways of working and processes for our global finished vehicles distribution. To cater for new business models and capabilities we need to set a new digital architecture and digital landscape that enables us to support our business in the future.
Location
Sweden - VAK Head Office (certain remote work is possible)
Profile requirement & Roles
We request 3 FTE to drive and support our transformation journey and to be part of our OBL Transformation Program. Broad scope includes business analysis, solution and design, validation of technical development and IT architecture, support of testing and implementation of the new global Outbound Logistics solutions.
Key will be to analyze and drive parts of the transformation
1) Transportation Management (TMS)
2) Yard Management (YMS)
3) Full scope of North America.
We expect the team and individuals to collaborate seamlessly with digital teams and business stakeholders.
Role 1: Project Manager with business analyst experience and capability.
Role 2: Business Analyst
Role 3: Business Analyst
We value and expect experience in the following areas:
Mandatory experience in Supply chain management and logistics (Inbound/Spare Parts/Outbound/Distribution)
Preferred experience in distribution (finished vehicle distribution will be an advantage)
Automotive experience is an advantage
Role 1 Only: Proven track record of driving successful implementation projects within Supply Chain.
Solid background in areas such as:
o Information modelling
o Process design and GAP analysis
o Requirements engineering
o Experience of data management tools and solution design.
Strong Business Analyst experience:
o Excellent analytical and documentation skills
o Effective networking and relationships building skills.
o Excellent understanding of dependencies and interfaces between processes and solutions.
o Experience of creating features and user stories and acceptance criteria's/scenarios.
o Strong driving skills for coordinating different IT counter parts when
implementing solutions and finalizing tasks.
