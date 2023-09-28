Project Manager
2023-09-28
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB's Robotics & Discrete Automation business is writing the future of flexible factory and smart machines by providing value-added solutions in robotics, machine and factory automation. Our integrated automation solutions, application expertise across a wide scope of industries and our global presence deliver tangible customer value. The ABB Robotics production plant in Västerås is recruiting a project manager. Reporting to the Manager Production Project Office, you will be part of developing our current factory and the new Robotics Campus Sweden.
Your responsibilities
The main field for this role will be to lead the production organization in industrialization of new products and production development projects.
Project(s) will be executed in running production, maintaining productivity and production output.
To succeed in this role you need experience from high volume assembly processes, excellent planning and communication skills and ability to lead and coordinate cross-functional teams.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related field or extensive comparable experience.
Minimum 4 years' experience managing projects, ideally managing complex projects.
Great project management skills with a track record of successful project execution.
Good communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to collaborate effectively across teams.
You are taking responsibility for your work and have a strong will to improve within your area of responsibility.
A proactive and results-driven approach to project execution.
Since many of the projects are at global level, ability to communicate in both Swedish and English language is a requirement.
More about us
Recruiting Managers Simon Gräsberg +46 70 276 6987, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Union: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, +46 708 21 53 31.
Please apply latest by the 22nd of October, 2023.
