Project Manager
2024-12-27
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to lead impactful projects that contribute to a more sustainable future? Our Synchronous Condensers business plays a vital role in the global energy transformation, ensuring more sustainable electricity production for industries worldwide.
As a Project Manager, reporting to the Manager for Synchronous Condensers, you will take full ownership of projects from the moment of handover from sales through to delivery and commissioning. Your focus will be on meeting and exceeding customer expectations by delivering projects on time, within budget, and according to agreed specifications. You will ensure that all project targets are achieved while providing excellent service throughout every stage of the customer journey.
Your responsibilities will include managing the development and ongoing updates of project
documents, overseeing compliance with contractual requirements from project initiation to operation, and ensuring best practices in cost control, resource efficiency, and risk management. You will also be responsible for analyzing and addressing project risks while sharing lessons learned to drive continuous improvement. Collaborating closely with internal teams, you will coordinate contract negotiations and claims while building and maintaining strong relationships with customers and stakeholders. This role offers the opportunity to work on challenging and meaningful projects, directly contributing to the energy transformation and the delivery of sustainable solutions globally.
Qualifications for the role
Experience in project management related to system deliveries or similar fields.
Good cooperation skills and an interest in building relationships.
You work systematically, independently, responsibly, and can adapt flexibly to changing circumstances.
You have a customer-focused attitude and approach tasks with this in mind.
You communicate effectively in English, and knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
You have an understanding of electrical grids, power systems, and substations, which is considered a merit.
A Master's degree in Engineering or equivalent qualifications.
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators ' division is a global leader in technology that powers all industries towards an energy efficient, productive future. For 140 years we have been trusted by industry leaders worldwide to develop solutions that solve their engineering challenges. Our factory in Vasteras, Sweden designs, manufactures and delivers large synchronous motors, generators and synchronous condensors, from standard to highly specialized designs. Our global footprint within ABB ensures delivery of dependable and robust solutions to diverse industries worldwide, even in the most challenging environments. Visit new-abb.com/motors-generators.
Recruiting Manager Kristina Carlquist, +46 706 03 22 03, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02, Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
You are welcome to apply the latest by January 22, 2025.
Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application. We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated).
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
