Project Manager
2023-09-06
We are now looking for
A Project Manager
The Project Manager is overall responsible for the execution of his/her projects in the company and towards the Customers. The projects can include the development, integration and delivery of a Satellite, a Propulsion Sub-system or AOCS sub-system. The position is a key function in the company with impact on many areas, including the financial standing and the reputation of the company.
The Project Manager has functional manager responsibility for his/her project team (up to 10 - 25 people depending on the project and project phase) in the frame of the project activities. He/she has the full responsibility for On Quality, On Time and On Cost delivery of his/her project.
The Project Manager is a member of the Project Office team and reports to the Head of Project Office.
Main tasks:
• Main formal interface to the Customer for the projects under his/her responsibility
• Lead the OHB Sweden project team in line with the Project requirements and our project management processes. The project team generally consists of members of the engineering team, MAIT/production team, Quality department, and members of the Project Office team.
• Control and steer projects and initiate remedial actions in case of cost overruns, technical issues or schedule slippage.
• Resource planning to secure resources in the matrix of projects/departments in collaboration with the departments managers.
• Contribute to prioritization in case of resource conflicts/overload
• Negotiate with customers regarding changes to project baselines (scope, schedule and cost)
Your work experience:
• Proven experience as Project Manager with a track record of covering technical and programmatic aspects (financial, schedule, contractual)
• Experience from complex technical development and international collaboration is preferable. Experience from the space industry is an advantage, but not a must.
Your educational background:
• Academic degree, preferable from a technical university or similar
• Strong knowledge of project management discipline and methodology
• Sound technical understanding of mechanical, thermal, electrical, electronical disciplines
You as a person:
We believe that you are best suited for the position if the following are in your personality and way of working:
• Ability to effectively negotiate, build consensus, anticipate, and solve problems, internally and externally
• Capable of making informed decisions and standing by them
• Authentic leadership style, leading with integrity
• Ability to communicate clearly and professionally to different stakeholders, internally and externally
• Team player
• Ability to work efficiently under high workload
• An interest in the commercial aspects of your projects and achieving a positive commercial outcome.
You need to be fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish is an advantage but not a must.
