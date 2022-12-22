Project Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Ludvika Visa alla byggjobb i Ludvika
2022-12-22
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Be our Project Manager in HV Components unit in Ludvika and coordinate process and application changes. It's an important role where your communications skills will really come to hand while working with both local- and global teams. Sounds interesting? Read more and apply today!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Project management for delivery projects for Capacitor Bank and Harmonic Filter installations
Financial and technical responsibility for your assigned projects
Be the main contact person for the customer
Internal coordination responsibility towards Engineering, Procurement and Shipping departments, as well as our Production facilities in China, India and Bulgaria
Progress monitoring and reporting to customers and internally
This is a role where you can challenge yourself and the business for continuous development in both short and long term as well as improvements along cross-functional disciplines
Your background
You hold an academic degree and have some experience in project management or order administration
As a leader you are a good team player, structured, open-minded and communicative
You are driven, service-minded and strive for finding solutions to challenges
You enjoy working in diverse and multicultural teams and are interested to share your experiences and knowledge with your colleagues as well as learning from others
Experience in power quality and capacitor business is advantageous
Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required to enable interaction with a wide variety of stakeholders
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 15th January 2023.
More information: Recruiting Manager Fredrik Mellembråten, fredrik.mellembraten1@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Elias Ströberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
7283235