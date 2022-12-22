Project Manager
2022-12-22
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for a Project Manager (Cooling Systems), on a position that offers you a possibility to work with a wide variety of products, including new ones. You will have a wide area of responsibility in a company which is focused on constant growth. Our team has a high level of collaboration, consisting of Project Managers, Standard Orders and Documentation. We welcome new ideas and an innovative approach. The office is located in Landskrona, Sweden.
Your responsibilities
You will coordinate several projects at the same time
Constant follow up in project related activities
Handling economic follow up
Wise time planning in order to reach the best results in the given time frame
You make sure the project activities are executed
Creating and holding good long-lasting customer contacts
Your background
You have a minimum of 3 years project management experience
Coordinating several projects at the same time is not a problem for you
Good team leader skills are vital
You are proficient in Swedish and English, both written and oral
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Welcome to apply before the 31st of January, 2023! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
Recruiting Manager Peter Nilsson peter.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +46 107-38 16 42; Unionen: Erik Grahn, +46 107 38 68 71; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
