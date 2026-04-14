Project Manager
Digitalenta AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gotland
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
To our exciting client we are now looking for an experienced Project Manager to lead the implementation of a new outsourcing partner. Focus on payroll UK, the outsourcing partner will be used in global countries.
A successful candidate will drive delivery across multiple workstreams and internal delivery teams, effectively managing external partners and vendors, to secure that all deliveries are meeting the ambitions, on-time and on-budget.
Key Responsibilities
Stakeholder Management: Engage stakeholders in all required business departments, Digital & IT, Legal/privacy, to drive and secure commitment. Manage expectations and alignment across executive sponsors.
Project Planning & Governance: Develop and manage project plans, program and steering committee reporting. Establish the required fit-for-purpose project governance appropriate for an enterprise CDP implementation.
Benefit, Budget & Resource Management: Track project benefit realization, forecast and track costs, and manage resource allocation. Provide financial reporting to program management and steering committee.
Workstream Coordination: Organize, plan and manage parallel workstreams including multiple internal and external delivery agile teams. Manage dependencies and critical path.
Vendor & Partner Management: Coordinate payroll vendor/system integrator, and specialist partners together with Sourcing. Manage contracts, SOWs, and delivery milestones. Escalate and resolve issues across delivery teams.
Risk & Issue Management: Proactively identify and mitigate dependencies and risks e.g. data deliveries, integration challenges, vendor performance, or organizational change. Maintain mitigation plans and escalation paths and drive proactive actions.
Change Management: Partner with business leads on adoption planning, training, and operational handover. Ensure marketing and 'channel' teams are prepared to adopt and leverage the new capabilities.
Quality Assurance: Ensure deliverables meet requirements, regulatory approvals and quality standards. Coordinate UAT, data validation, and go-live readiness activities.
Qualifications
Solid experience with time reporting systems, including scheduling, approval flows, absence management, and working time calculations.
Payroll systems: Practical knowledge of payroll systems global, as well as an understanding of how data flows between payroll and integrated systems.
Agreement interpretation: Ability to interpret collective agreements, local agreements, and legislation, and translate them into correct system logic (e.g., premiums, overtime, working time rules).
IT knowledge: Basic technical understanding, strong system orientation, and experience working in complex IT environments.
APIs and integrations: Understanding of API functionality, data mapping, and how integrations between HR, time, and payroll systems are built, tested, and troubleshot.
5+ years in project management in complex, cross-functional environments.
Strong facilitation, leadership, and change management skills.
Strong skills in project/agile governance and hybrid delivery approaches.
Experience managing multi-vendor delivery with system integrators and specialist partners.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time and is expected to start as soon as possible until 2026-12-31. Hybrid work, minimum 3 days onsite. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7567108-1946569". Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Artillerigatan 6 (visa karta
)
114 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Jobbnummer
9854573