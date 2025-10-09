Project Manager
The opportunity
Are you a driven professional with the ambition to further develop through new challenges? If so, this can be the right opportunity for you to join a great team within the Sales and Marketing department for business unit High Voltage in Sweden.
As our project manager you will be responsible for the entire project cycle, from first order to final delivery. Your personal skills are crucial as project manager, and we are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute.
Our team is responsible for sales and project management of high-voltage products in the Swedish market. We work closely with our customers, factories, and internal functions to deliver technically advanced and sustainable solutions.
"If you're looking to join a team with a strong sense of togetherness, where we support each other and always put our customers first - then you should definitely come work with us!" - Johanna Dahlberg, hiring manager.
Since the team is located in Västerås, this is the primary location of this position. However, we can consider other Hitachi Energy locations in Sweden if the circumstances are right.
Join us and become part of our winning team, where the culture is open and transparent and where we all contribute!
How you'll make an impact
Manage project execution of gas-insulated switchgear deliveries on the Swedish market.
Manage several projects in parallel.
Act as key contact for the customer and an escalation point for project issues.
Collaboration with colleagues internationally.
As a team we are all responsible to develop our processes.
You will work in an international context with supplying factories around Europe with opportunities to interact with different countries and cultures.
Your background
You are customer oriented and have a problem-solving attitude.
Proven strong teamwork and communication skills.
University degree is an advantage.
To succeed in this role, you have multiple years of work experience within project management.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required for this role.
What we offer
Flexible working time
Collective agreement
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits? We welcome your application! The selection is ongoing, and therefore the advertisement might be taken down with short notice.
Recruiting Manager Johanna Dahlberg, Johanna.dahlberg1@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
