AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Are you a dedicated engineer and experienced Project Manager, who likes challenges and is motivated by motivating others? Do you enjoy working close to the technology, product and customer? We are looking for Project Managers to help strengthening us both at our customers' sites as well as by leading inhouse projects that we carry out at our own global engineering and testing facilities.
AVL MTC has approximately 250 employees based in Gothenburg, Haninge and Södertälje. As an engineer at AVL you will work with cutting edge technology in collaboration with experts in the global AVL team and our successful customers. You will be working from our modern, newly opened office at Lindholmen in Gothenburg or as a Resident Engineer at our customers in Sweden.
* Early involvement in quotation development
* Execution of projects, from planning to final hand-over to customer. Projects can vary from shorter conceptual development to serial production projects, spanning over years
* Provide project tracking and reporting to stakeholders (Budget, Timing, Quality)
* Lead cross-functional teams
• University degree in Engineering
* 2 years documented experience as project manager within relevant areas, preferably within automotive
* Good motivator and team-builder
* Excellent communication and presentation skills in English (Swedish is meritorious)
* Good technical understanding, preferable within automotive
* Target- and business oriented
* High level of integrity and responsibility
* Driving license B
